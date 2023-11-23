Anti-Settling Agents Market to Attain US$ 388.0 Million at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2033: Fact.MR Study

The rise in demand from paint & pigment dispersion manufacturers is expected to boost the adoption of anti-settling agents during the forecast period

Rockville, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Anti-Settling Agents Market will likely expand at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US $388.0 Mn by the end of 2033.

Anti-settling agents are substances added to products like paints and coatings to prevent solid particles from settling at the bottom over time. They enhance the stability of formulations, ensuring a consistent distribution of particles and preventing the need for frequent stirring. These agents make it easier to redisperse settled particles, contribute to a longer shelf life by maintaining physical properties, and improve overall product performance. Compared to alternatives like constant agitation or excessive thickeners, anti-settling agents are cost-effective, versatile, and compatible with various formulations.

Key Segments of Anti-Settling Agents Industry Research Report

By Source By Form By Nature By Use Case By Application Organic

Inorganic Solid

Paste

Liquid Anionic

Cationic

Mixed Aqueous

Solvents/oils

Others Paints

Inks

Cement Slurry Stabilization

Others



The advancement of the anti-settling agents market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance coatings and paints in industries such as construction and automotive. As these industries seek formulations with extended shelf life and consistent quality, the need for effective anti-settling agents rises.

In the anti-settling agents market it is tough to create products that can effectively prevent the settling of solid particles in a wide range of formulations, such as paints and coatings. Also, fluctuations in the global economy can impact industries like construction and manufacturing, influencing the demand for anti-settling agents in related products.

Key Takeaways:

North America has witnessed a market share of 23% in 2023 and the US market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2033). The rise in renovations, construction projects, and extensive use of paints in pre- and post-construction activities are expected to boost the adoption of anti-settling agents in the US.

Demand for anti-settling agents in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Applications in the paints segment are expected to account for the highest market share. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Aqueous use cases are generating maximum revenues for manufacturers of anti-settling agents during the forecast period. And it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for high-performance coatings in construction and automotive, expanding applications in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and a growing need for formulations with extended shelf life and consistent quality are three main factors that are driving the market growth - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

In this Intensely competitive market, manufacturers actively strive to create anti-settling agents that are both efficient and environmentally friendly, catering to diverse industries. Key players in this sector comprise well-known entities such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Active Minerals International LLC, Ester Chemicals Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Harmony Additives Pvt Ltd. Key players in the market are focusing on the development of eco-friendly and effective anti-settling agents. Moreover, the key companies are adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to establish a strong market share.

Winning strategies

Prominent players in the business are focusing on optimizing the particle size of anti-settling agents to enhance their effectiveness in different formulations, catering to specific industry requirements.

Companies benefit by vertically integrating their supply chain in the industry, covering everything from raw material sourcing to production and distribution. This strategy allows for cost optimization, quality control, and a competitive pricing advantage.

Top players in the market should use advanced technologies in making and improving these agents. This helps make the production process more efficient, cuts costs and enhances the overall performance of the products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 388.0 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 168 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



The East Asian region, particularly China, presents significant opportunities for anti-settling agent manufacturers. The market boasts numerous small players and diverse end-use industries. China, renowned for advancing technologies and cost-effective production, gains a competitive edge for anti-settling agents due to lower labor costs. The continuous growth in construction and paint activities to meet the demands of a burgeoning population contributes to the rising demand for anti-settling agents in China.

Anticipated growth in demand for anti-settling agents in China is projected at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

