Celestica Recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2023 by Waterstone Human Capital.



“This award recognizes not only the commitment of our people in living our values, but their passion in driving innovation for our customers and contributing to our success," said Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica. “We are very proud of our industry-leading employee engagement and the many things we do to make Celestica a great place to work.”

Leila Wong, Chief Human Resources Officer, Celestica added, “At Celestica, we have worked hard to build a collaborative and inclusive culture where 27,000 employees around the globe feel supported and inspired to achieve their goals and make a meaningful impact with their work.”

Celestica was one of 10 winners selected in the enterprise category. Waterstone Human Capital evaluates each organization’s submission across six categories, including vision and leadership; recruitment and hiring for culture; people development and talent management; cultural alignment and measurement; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; corporate social responsibility; and organizational performance.

“The 2023 Canada’s Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “This year’s winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success in today’s highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures.”

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone, we inspire organizations to build high performance teams and cultures. We are a leading cultural talent management professional services firm working with entrepreneurial- minded, high-growth organizations that see culture as their single greatest asset. We support organizations in unleashing the power of their corporate culture to drive growth and performance through: our best-in-class executive search and recruitment practice; and the Waterstone Culture Institute, a proven resource for organizations looking for culture transformation, culture measurement and advisory, leadership assessment, and leadership and team development services. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired Awards programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officers for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

