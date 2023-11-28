J And A Consumable Product gets Honors with Buck'A Buzz Gummies at Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- J And A Consumable Products is buzzing with excitement to announce that their flagship product, Buck'A Buzz Gummies, has been crowned the Best New Product of 2023 in the THC/CBD category by Convenience Store News. This innovative product offers a potent punch of relaxation and flavor, featuring a 5 count pack of 10 mg Delta 9 THC gummies, all for the unbeatable price of $5.00.
Buck'A Buzz Gummies are designed for consumers who prefer convenient, flavorful, and effective options for relaxation.
Through strategic marketing and sales efforts, Buck'A Buzz is now available in over 60 convenience and liquor stores in Texas, with additional availability in Arkansas, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Florida. This marks an expansion of J And A Consumable Products’ distribution network.
J And A Consumable Products is recognized for its commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, and continues to introduce creative products to the market.
J And A Consumable Products is proud to share the stage with industry giants, having been recognized alongside notable names such as General Mills, Twisted Tea, Anheuser-Busch, The Hershey Company, and Jimmy Dean for excellence in new product offerings.
About J And A Consumable Products:
J And A Consumable Products is a Texas-based innovator in the THC and consumer packaged goods market. Known for their dedication to quality, affordability, and consumer satisfaction, J And A Consumable Products continues to lead the industry with creative and sought-after products.
J And A Consumable Products, the logo, and Buck'A Buzz are trademarks of J And A Consumable Products. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
Jerry "J-Man" Joyner
