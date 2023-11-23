Dimensions Algonquin Highlands Announces Program Line-Up for Winter Wellness Series, January 3 – April 1, 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions has announced the return of its wellness series with a new winter line-up of healing experiences to be held at Ontario’s Dimensions Algonquin Highlands. The Winter Wellness Series is for adults seeking a reset for the body and mind—and who love experiential travel and learning. The line-up of five featured experiences, led by guest experts, spans meditation, culinary arts, photography, and cold-plunge immersion. The destination is located south of Haliburton, on the shores of Maple Lake, Ontario. Retreats run for two nights or more and are scheduled between January 3 until April 1, 2024.







Programming for the Winter Wellness Series does not include psychotherapy. It is a condensed version of Dimensions’ multi-day retreats for personal self-betterment (which includes somatic psychotherapy). The new short stay offerings are the focal point of Dimensions Winter Wellness Series, and will take place at their flagship property, Dimensions Algonquin Highlands. They will run January 3-4, 5-6, and 7-8; February 17-20, and March 30 - April 1.

The series features five all-inclusive wellness programs that deliver brief resets in nature. Dimensions’ experienced team of certified practitioners will run the series, in association with leaders from Canada’s culinary, creative and wellness communities. The line-up of guest experts includes:

Sound + Meditation Healer, Tiffany Heon (January 3 + 4)

Tiffany Heon is one of Dimensions’ founding wellness team members. She is a certified sound therapy practitioner and transformational hypnotherapist, with training in Reiki and bodywork. Tiffany opens the Winter Wellness Series with two evening Sound Baths and one morning meditation.

Chef Matthew Ravenscroft (January 6)

Matt Ravenscroft is on a simple mission: “to get the world to eat their damn veggies.” Having led the kitchens of some of Toronto’s top restaurants (Gia, Parts & Labour, Rosalinda), Matthew has shifted his focus to the joys of plant-focused eating. These days he cooks only with seasonal and local produce, and he will be sharing his passion and knowledge of plant-forward cuisine over supper on Saturday January 6, 2024, and at a forest walk on the Sunday.

Meditative photography instructor Kristopher Grunert (January 7 + 8)

Vancouver-based, Kristopher Grunert is a visionary Canadian artist who uses photography to lift the veil, revealing what seems to be a spiritual realm here on Earth. His one-of-a-kind photographic workshop is designed to be consciousness expanding—to connect you to your higher self and the planet. From iPhones to 35mm to DSLRs, any camera can be used, and no photography experience is required to participate.

Chef Doris Fin (February 17,18 +19)

Holistic Chef Doris Fin serves up unforgettable flavour through her interactive culinary experiences. Her “Nourish to Flourish” mindful eating menus honour the integrity of the soil and the hands that tend it.

Cold Plunge Weekend (March 30 - April 1)

Guests are guided by the cold-water therapy experts at UNBOUNDED. The program introduces guests to ways of experiencing winter differently by embracing cold plunge to stimulate blood flow, reduce inflammation, and release endorphins in the body.





All guests receive a pre-arrival activities and treatments consultation in preparation for their ultimate winter wellness experience. The two-night minimum stay is enhanced by the healing properties of wellness offerings, such as biofeedback and floatation tank sessions, and outdoor winter water activities, including snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and hiking. Dimensions’ signature group sound baths and forest bathing are also included in guests’ stay. Dining is all-inclusive, too, and experienced in community at a harvest table. The ingredients and preparations optimize gut and brain health. All meals are prepared daily, to suit guests’ dietary specifications and preferences, by Dimensions Algonquin Highlands’ Executive Chef Miriam Echeverria .

Dimensions Algonquin Highlands’ main gathering place, Maple Lodge, includes a dining room, lounge, nine treatment rooms and a float room. On site, there is also a Ceremony dome, a yoga/multipurpose room, and various wellness and outdoor features such as forest trails, a yoga deck and forest installations. Seventeen cabin suites with private decks have been custom designed by internationally renowned creative studio and hospitality design experts DesignAgency , to provide guests with a calming sanctuary to relax, and reflect during their healing Retreat.

Dimensions is a Canadian company offering evidence-based healing modalities backed by the latest developments in neuroscience and neurobiology. The Winter Wellness Series Retreat experiences are supported by an on-site multidisciplinary team of more than 20 professionals. All uphold the role that somatic healing modalities can play in stress relief and restoring the central nervous system to a state of ‘rest and digest.’

Dimensions Algonquin Highlands can be reached from Toronto, Ontario, in less than three hours by car. Accommodations are suited to adult solo and duo travellers and are dog- and cannabis-friendly. Reservations are limited to 15 private cabins per night, to ensure a peaceful, luxurious, and exclusive wellness experience. Solo guests enjoy all-inclusive amenities featured in their two-night stay, starting at a rate of $500 CAD/night, and duos stay for $900 CAD/night. Guests can reserve at: DimensionsRetreats.com. For further information visit: Winter Wellness Series or call 1-888-884-4222 or email: reservations@dimensionsretreats.com

About Dimensions

Dimensions focuses on restorative well-being and transformational growth by combining neuroscientific research and evidence-based therapeutic healing modalities with luxurious hospitality. The Canadian company offers health and wellness retreat experiences guided by registered psychotherapists, with a therapeutic focus on self-betterment and mental health disorders affecting the central nervous system. Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is the first destination in a growing collection of international retreats in spectacular natural settings.

Dimensions Press Contact:

Melanie Coates

Managing Director, Marketing + Business Development

mcoates@dimensionsretreats.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/299841cd-3e60-434f-a8dd-3c9e45a4733f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93711bae-a24d-4a02-9e38-dd7618ac96b2