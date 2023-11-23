EU4Recovery supports All-Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Training Court in Lviv

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have supported the All-Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Training Court, which took place on 16-18 November in Lviv.

As part of this educational project, students take part in simulated court debates. They help to raise awareness of corruption in Ukraine and develop skills in criminal law and the process of investigating corruption offences.

A total of 150 teams from various universities of Ukraine took part in the competition. Ten of them made it to the finals.

The winning team was RONAVI, consisting of students from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv and the Ukrainian Catholic University. The winner was awarded an internship at the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI), Ukraine’s largest EU-funded anti-corruption reform support programme.

The event was organised by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC), High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC), Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), and Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU) with assistance from UNDP in Ukraine under the EU-funded EU4Recovery project. The EUACI programme, funded by the EU and co-funded and implemented by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also provided support.

