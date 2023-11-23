Submit Release
EU4Environment: over 2,000 pine trees planted in Lori Marz of Armenia

Thanks to the EU, over 2,000 pine trees will grow into a new community forest in the village of Koghes, Lori marz, located in the north of Armenia, bordering Georgia.

Tree plantings and clean-ups took place in the middle of November as part of the EU-funded ‘EU4Environment. Green Community, Resilient Future’ project. Several dozen local residents, mostly schoolchildren, were involved in the activity. 

The ‘EU4Environment. Green Community, Resilient Future’ project is implemented by Armenia Tree Project in partnership with the Jinishian Memorial Foundation and Armenian Energy Agency. 

