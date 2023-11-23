Santa Bear Invites Friends to a Sweet Party – Joyful and Cozy Atmosphere All Over Christmasland in New Taipei City

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “2023 Christmasland in New Taipei City,” which has been held for 13 consecutive years, has already kicked off on Nov. 17 (Fri), and New Taipei City will be illuminated for 46 consecutive days. This year, Santa Bear along with his friends, Robbie, Gingerbread Man, Snowman, Chocobi, and Macaron, invite everyone to anticipate the Christmasland sweet party. A special Christmas tree resembling the forest’s canopy has been created for the occasion, and will be surrounded by colorful dessert cakes, and layered with lighting designs, resembling frosting on a cake, and creating a romantic atmosphere throughout New Taipei City.

The themed lighting installations surrounding the “Christmasland in New Taipei City,” including New Taipei City Plaza’s “Sweet Xmas Party” area, the Banqiao Station Square’s “Sweets Town” area, the Wanping Metropolitan Park’s “LAN LAN CAT Sweet Xmas Party” area, and the Fuzhong Plaza’s “Gingerbread World” area, will create a unique Christmas world. Also, you can visit the “LAN LAN CAT’s 29 Stages,” which showcase the fun landscapes and local specialty foods of New Taipei City in a humorous and entertaining way.

Moreover, the Christmasland light corridor is a hot spot for photo shooting every year and the illuminated environment along the pedestrian walkways are dazzling. We invite everyone to take a stroll and experience the colorful and romantic Christmas atmosphere. The internationally acclaimed the 3D projection mapping show at “Christmasland in New Taipei City” has innovatively incorporated naked-eye 3D projection technology this year and combined with a grid of Santa Bear-shaped light bars, offering a high-quality immersive audiovisual experience that will captivate the audience’s senses.

The “Christmasland in New Taipei City” offers a diverse range of activities, the “Children's Carnival” features lively music and dance performances along with adorable cartoon characters that will bring joyful Christmas atmosphere to everyone, and even get everyone in the mood to dance.

The highly anticipated “Superstar Christmas Concert” featuring top-notch artists will also take place on Dec. 9 (Sat) and Dec. 10 (Sun). Additionally, the “German Christmas Party,” providing an exotic Christmas ambiance, will be grandly held from Dec. 15 (Fri) to Dec. 17 (Sun). For more information about these events, please visit the New Taipei City Travel Website, the official Website of “Christmasland in New Taipei City,” or check the New Taipei Travelers’ Facebook fan page.

“2023 Christmasland in New Taipei City” Event Website: https://christmasland.ntpc.gov.tw/

New Taipei City Tourism Website: https://newtaipei.travel

New Taipei Tourism Facebook Fan page: http://www.facebook.com/ntctour



