Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,043 in the last 365 days.

The AGO Wishes You a Happy Thanksgiving

We celebrate Thanksgiving by giving thanks and remembering the blessings we have received over the past year. 

At the Utah Attorney General’s Office, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of this remarkable state and to uphold the rule of law. Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and all Office staff do not take this privilege and responsibility for granted. We are thankful for every day we have to do our jobs and make this state a better place than it was. 

Utahns have so much to be thankful for! We live in the greatest state in our Union and have access to some of the finest lands in the country. Our leaders prioritize freedom, law, and a better life for all. When it comes to living, working, recreating, and raising a family, Utahns couldn’t ask for more. 

From all of us at the Utah Attorney General’s Office, we thank you, the people of this state, for the opportunity to serve you. We wish you a happy Thanksgiving and hope it is filled with delicious food, meaningful family time, and abundant gratitude.

Be safe and have a great holiday! 

You just read:

The AGO Wishes You a Happy Thanksgiving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more