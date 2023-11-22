22 November 2023

92

A regional conference on the role of youth in addressing climate change issues was held in Ashgabat

On November 21, 2023, the Regional Conference “The Role of Youth in Solving Climate Change Problems” was organized at the International University for the Humanities and Development in cooperation with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

The forum, held in a hybrid format, was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, ministries and departments, academic staff and students of higher educational institutions of the country, representatives of youth and environmental organizations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, international experts, employees of representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

During the event, an exchange of views took place on issues of involving young people in solving problems related to ecology and climate change.

Participants noted that the dialogue within the framework of the conference provides an opportunity for the exchange of views and experiences and is an effective platform for developing common ideas and proposals on a wide range of issues related to the participation of youth in the fight against climate change, as well as their involvement in the decision-making process in this pressing sphere.

Special attention is paid to the problem of youth awareness of climate change issues, in particular, the adaptation of various sectors of the economy to global climate change. In this context, the issues of the climate agenda in the Central Asian region and the role of youth as a driving force in the fight against climate change were discussed in detail.

The conference participants expressed the opinion that issues of combating climate change require close international cooperation and the participation in it, first of all, of young people.

In the context of studying and applying best international practices and using accumulated experience in the field of adaptation technologies, this forum allowed young participants to consider the possibilities of developing national programs and regional projects to solve problems related to climate change, including in cooperation with international organizations.

The regional conference was held in the format of plenary and thematic sessions.