TEXTNOW LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO GIVE AWAY CASH FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Largest Provider of Free Mobile Phone Service in the U.S. Announces Secret Santa Cash Prize Giveaway from November 23-27, 2023

San Francisco and Waterloo, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow , the leading mobile provider of free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service in the U.S., today announced its Secret Santa Giveaway, kicking off the holiday season by offering users the chance to win cash prizes each day they log into the app. The giveaway will begin on Thursday, November 23, and continue through Monday, November 27.

45% of the lowest-income holiday shoppers say inflation will change how they shop this holiday season. TextNow’s Secret Santa Campaign serves to further alleviate financial stress on its customers in addition to providing affordable and flexible phone service as alternative to expensive, long-term carrier plans.

“The holiday season brings added financial stress on too many hard-working Americans,” said Derek Ting, CEO and Co-Founder of TextNow. “We hope this giveaway will lighten the burden on some of our TextNow customers and allow them to spend some extra time with their families.”

Financial stress has been felt all year round by Americans who have had to adjust to the rising costs of food and other living expenses. TextNow’s free phone service – backed by the nation’s largest 5G network – aims to help eliminate one monthly bill, and put some much needed cash back in customers’ pockets. And for this holiday season, users can also win daily cash prizes of $300 or $500 by logging into the TextNow app each day to look for a hidden Secret Santa. The Santa popup is set to appear at random times from Thursday, November 23 through Monday November 27. Once clicked, users are prompted to fill in their name, email, and phone number to be notified in the case that they win the prize.

Terms and Conditions: No purchase necessary. Deadline for entry: Nov 27, time 9pm ET. Prize pool consists of 13 VISA gift cards valued at $300-$500 each. Maximum 13 entries per entrant. Entrants must be 13+, US only (Rhode Island excluded). Odds of winning depend on the number of entrants.

Let TextNow be your Santa this year – sign up for the service today for a chance to win cash prizes and save on costs this holiday season.

About TextNow

TextNow is on a mission to make phone service free, easy, and accessible to all by providing users with a free phone number, and unlimited calling and texting on the nation’s largest 5G network in the US and on WiFi. Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free mobile phone service in the US, supported by advertising. We have offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Waterloo, Ontario and our app has been downloaded more than 250 million times globally. Our phone service helps more than 8 million people connect freely every month. For more information visit

https://www.textnow.com/ , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

