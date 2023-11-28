The Turkish American Business Network Organization (TABNET) is Hosting the Year End Party in New York City

TABNET is Organizing a Year-End event to Commemorate the 100th year Anniversary of the Turkish Republic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- TABNET -The Turkish American Business Network is organizing its 13th networking and business development event on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at “Türkevi” (Turkish House) NYC.TABNET's mission is to enhance and foster robust business relationships among the Turkish American Community by emphasizing overseas ventures, providing local connections, arranging influential events, and enabling interactions with leaders in thought.The nonprofit organization has been holding networking events since 2018-creating and expanding cooperation by and between Turkish-Americans.Mr. Omer Kalafatoglu, the President of TABNET indicated that: "Our events have successfully enabled the participants to share their knowledge and experience, develop lasting relationships and uncover potential business opportunities. We encourage you to bring your business cards or pamphlets and be ready to briefly introduce yourself and your business. Our event is already sold out and we are already preparing for our next event."This event has been organized in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, with the help and sponsorship of the Turkish Consulate General in New York, and our sponsors (Akin Law Group, Barsan Global Logistics, CoreStone Consruction Corp, GSV Development, Legal Reach AI, PORTX, Safir Mediterranean, SKF Electric).For more information on TABNET, please visit www.tabnet.org