President attends ceremony marking battle victory in southern province

VIETNAM, November 23 -

LONG AN — President Võ Văn Thưởng on Thursday attended a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the Hiệp Hoà victory in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

At the event, he presented the Hồ Chí Minh Order to Long An Province’s Party, administration and people for their excellent contributions to revolutionary cause of the Party and State.

Following the success of Việt Nam's Đồng Khởi (General Uprising) Movement (1959-1960) in the South, the US imperialists carried out the “Special War” strategy which was built with three measures, including the establishment of “strategic hamlets”.

In September 1963, the provincial Party Committee decided to ramp up efforts to destroy the “strategic hamlets”, and Hiệp Hoà – the largest commando camp in the south - was the target.

The victory of the Hiệp Hoà battle opened a chapter in the glorious history of Long An Party and people’s resistance against the enemy. Besides, it was important for the southern battlefield, helping expand the corridor that connected the southeastern region with the southwestern one and Cambodia’s southeastern area.

In his speech, head of the Party Central Committee’ Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa highlighted the significance of the Hiệp Hoà battle victory to the revolutionary movement in the south, describing it as a vivid illustration for the sound policy and resolve of the Party Central Committee and the provincial Party Committee.

He suggested the province sharpen focus on its key programmes and tasks, and pay due attention to branching out local culture, society, education and health care in tandem with economic development, working to ensure social security and accelerating the reform of administrative procedures.

Earlier, President Thưởng offered incense in tribute to Võ Văn Tần, a former member of the Party Central Committee’s Standing Board, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern region, and a loyal revolutionary soldier of the Party and State, at Đức Hoà crossroads historical relic site in Đức Hoà town.

He also visited and presented gifts to war invalid Phạm Thị Liêm who engaged in revolutionary activities and was imprisoned by the enemy. — VNS