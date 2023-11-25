Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: SGK Contracting - A Commercial Roofing Contractor in Baltimore
USA, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a track record spanning over two decades, SGK Contracting has established itself as a trusted name in the commercial roofing industry. Specializing in top-notch roofing solutions, the company has gained recognition for its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative approach, and dedication to customer satisfaction. Originally serving the Baltimore community, SGK Contracting has since expanded its services nationwide, extending its exceptional offerings to clients across the country.
Mission and Vision: Elevating Quality Roofing
At SGK Contracting, the mission is simple: to deliver the highest quality roofing products and services tailored specifically to meet clients' needs and budgets. Recognizing that a well-built and maintained roof is paramount to the protection and longevity of any commercial property, the company places a strong emphasis on exceptional craftsmanship and rigorous quality control standards.
An Extensive Range of Services
As seasoned commercial roofing contractors, SGK Contracting offers a comprehensive range of services to fulfill the diverse needs of its clients. From roof installation, repair, and replacement, the company possesses the expertise and resources required for projects of any size. The services include:
Roof Installation: Specializing in built-up roofing (BUR), metal roofing, modified bitumen, single-ply roofing, shingle roofing, solar roofing, and tile roofing, SGK Contracting ensures precise and detailed installation performed by its skilled roofers.
Roof Repair and Maintenance: Repairing leaks, damaged shingles, and structural issues, among other repairs, SGK Contracting's experienced technicians provide timely and reliable service, minimizing disruptions to clients' business operations.
Roof Replacement: For roofs nearing the end of their lifespan or beyond repair, SGK Contracting seamlessly facilitates roof replacements. By collaborating closely with clients, the company selects the most suitable roofing materials and systems, delivering durable and cost-effective solutions.
Additional Services: Enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of commercial properties, SGK Contracting also offers supplementary services such as chimney caps, roof screening, conductor heads, gutters, downspouts, parapet caps, fascia/soffit, scuppers, and unique custom architectural metal projects, including both modern designs and historical restoration.
The SGK Contracting Difference
Several factors differentiate SGK Contracting from other commercial roofing contractors:
Expertise and Experience: With over 20 years of hands-on roofing management experience, SGK Contracting's team brings unmatched expertise to every project and has gained recognition for consistently delivering exceptional results.
Quality Assurance: Quality is at the core of SGK Contracting's operations. The company takes pride in its workmanship, ensuring that each roofing system meets or exceeds industry standards. By partnering with leading manufacturers, SGK Contracting provides clients with access to the best roofing products and materials available.
Exceptional Customer Service: Customer satisfaction takes precedence at SGK Contracting. Open communication, transparency, and integrity guide the company's interactions with clients. The dedicated team is readily available to address questions, provide guidance, and offer support throughout the roofing process.
National Reach: While originating as a Baltimore-based company, SGK Contracting has expanded its reach nationwide. Equipped with the necessary capabilities and resources, the company delivers the same level of quality and professionalism to clients throughout the country.
Associations and Manufacturers
To uphold its reputation as a leading commercial roofing contractor, SGK Contracting proudly maintains associations with industry-leading organizations and manufacturers. These associations signify the company's commitment to staying abreast of the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the roofing industry. Key associations and manufacturers include:
Associated Builders and Contractors
National Roofing Contractors Association
TREMCO
For reliable commercial roofing contractors in Baltimore, turn to SGK Contracting. The team of experts is prepared to assist with all roofing needs.
George Koumoudis
George Koumoudis
SGK Contracting
+1 410-631-0105
sgk@sgkcontractinginc.com
