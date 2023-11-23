Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,314 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the hostage taking of 17 Filipino seafarers by Yemen's Houthi Rebels

PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release
November 23, 2023

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the hostage taking of 17 Filipino seafarers by Yemen's Houthi Rebels

Let's bring our kababayans home!

We offer our prayers for the safety of the 25 individuals, including 17 Filipino Seafarers, who were held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

We call on the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, and other concerned agencies to exhaust all efforts to bring our kababayans home. The establishment of the DMW, which we principally sponsored and authored in the Senate, will provide a faster and more efficient service to our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Moreover, we ensured the funding of the AKSYON fund in the department to give immediate assistance to our OFWs in need.

Kailangan po mabilis ang pagtiyak sa kaligtasan ng bawat mamamayang Pilipino lalo na po ang mga OFWs na nakikipagsapalaran sa ibang bansa para mabigyan ng magandang buhay ang kanilang mga pamilya.

You just read:

Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the hostage taking of 17 Filipino seafarers by Yemen's Houthi Rebels

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more