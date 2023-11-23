Fernando Mezzomo, CEO of Antidote, Announces their Platform Launch with Closed Community X on It

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Antidote founder and CEO Fernando Mezzomo unveiles the closed community "X", designed to give people equal access to profitable investment tools, and announced the official launch of the Antidote platform.





"X" brought together the best experts who ultimately created a product that has the potential to change the financial market landscape forever:

Leading financial experts;

Artificial Intelligence Engineers;

Developers;

Scientists from HKUST and Cambridge University.

"For years, I have watched wealth concentrate in the hands of an increasingly narrow range of individuals. We created Antidote as an alternative for anyone who wants to achieve financial prosperity but is denied the opportunity," said Fernando.

The closed community X is organized so that almost anyone, regardless of social status or initial budget, can become a successful investor.

Like the Rotary Club, Antidote presents itself as an exclusive association of like-minded people for whom financial wealth is a tool to help people realize new opportunities.

But unlike the Rotary Club, at Antidote, members get a real money-making tool - a platform for fully autonomous execution of profitable transactions in the financial markets using advanced artificial intelligence.

"I want every community member to have time for family and hobbies instead of boring market monitoring. Our platform will allow you to enjoy life while your money works for you," says Fernando Mezzomo.

"At the heart of the platform is an artificial intelligence called Antidote AI. Integrated with the world's leading exchanges and banks, it frees you from the need to analyze charts and monitor trades manually. Developed by leading financial experts and IT specialists, it allows us to generate a 3-5% daily yield on current assets automatically," Fernando Mezzomo addresses.

They share a portion of this return with their clients. They receive daily payments of 0.9-1.3%, depending on the amount invested. The rest of the funds are reinvested in the platform, namely in its marketing, developing the product, and meeting the needs of its growing community of users, paying affiliates, and covering operating expenses.

Antidote opens up revolutionary investment opportunities and makes them available to millions worldwide (except for the USA). This is a unique opportunity to realize the dream of financial freedom regardless of users' current social status.

Important Note: Antidote is available worldwide by personal invitation from a current member of the closed community. Access is by invitation only to create a community of like-minded individuals who share the values of the project.

The company is actively building an international community of like-minded individuals who share the values of equal opportunity and social justice. By 2025, Antidote plans to raise over $500 million in investment and obtain a banking license.

About Antidote

Antidote is an online platform created in 2023 to automate arbitrage operations in financial markets. The developer is a closed international community of financial and technical experts. The company's headquarters and Fernando Mezzomo's office are in Dubai, a strategic financial hub and an ideal location for Antidote's global development.

The future of finance is here - it's time to join Antidote and correct historical social injustices together. Learn more on the official website https://antidt.com

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antidoteoffcl

X (former Twitter): https://twitter.com/Antidote_Offcl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Antidote_Official

Telegram: https://t.me/antidote_official

Media contacts

Brand: Antidote

Contact: Media team

Email: media@antidt.com

Website: https://antidt.com

SOURCE: Antidote