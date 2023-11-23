CoinW Emphasizes on Self-Regulation and Hybrid Approach at Wiki Finance Expo Sydney

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's leading digital asset exchange, took center stage at the Wiki Finance Expo Sydney as Sonia Shaw, CoinW's Partner & VP of Partnerships, delivered a keynote speech. Her presentation focused on navigating the challenges and opportunities of centralized exchanges, highlighting three pivotal strategies endorsed by CoinW: self-regulation, a hybrid of decentralized and centralized practices, and proactive user education. Capping the finale of CoinW’s Australian tour was CoinW being awarded Most Trusted-cryptocurrency Exchange and Best Label Provider by the organizer.

Notably, one month before CoinW embarked on its Australian tour, the Australian Federal Treasury released a comprehensive public consultation paper on October 16, 2023. This paper outlined the proposed regulatory framework for digital asset platforms, marking a significant stride towards consistent oversight and consumer protection in the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem. The emphasis on regulating asset holding arrangements aims to mitigate potential risks and safeguard consumers in the digital asset space.

Sonia Shaw views these regulatory developments positively, expressing confidence in expanding CoinW's presence within Australian communities. However, she also cautioned that regulation, while essential, is not the sole solution. An improperly structured framework can inadvertently influence user behavior, counteracting intended outcomes. In her keynote speech, she shared CoinW's three strategic pillars to achieve the ultimate goal: self-regulation, a hybrid model balancing centralized user experience with decentralized security, and the promotion of user knowledge and security awareness through educational content.

CoinW, committed to establishing the most secure trading environment for digital asset holders since its inception, has consistently demonstrated this commitment. This includes the regular publication of transparent Proof-Of-Reserve reports, periodic changes to cold wallet addresses, and the launch of educational content through CoinW Academy.

As the second stop on CoinW's six-anniversary global tour, the presence in Australia marks a significant expansion in the region. Earlier this month, the world-leading exchange announced its role as the Lounge Sponsor for the Australian Crypto Convention. CoinW also collaborated with influential Australian KOL Jason Pizzino during the Wiki Finance Expo Sydney, showcasing a commitment to enhancing local communities. The event also signifies the conclusion of CoinW’s one-week Australian tour.









