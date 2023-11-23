Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis by Growth Strategies, Business Statistics,Product Innovations by2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric vehicle battery recycling involves recycling and reusing the materials and components of lithium-ion batteries once they reach the end of their life cycle in electric vehicles. The recycled materials from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, nickel, lithium, and graphite are extensively used in second-life applications.
Market Dynamics:
The electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for second-life applications of EV batteries and stringent government regulations regarding electric vehicle battery recycling. Almost 50% of cobalt and nickel can be recovered through the battery recycling process and reused in the manufacturing of new batteries meant for power tools, energy storage systems etc. Additionally, government regulations such as the European Union's Battery Directive are compelling automotive OEMs to implement specific recycling targets and quotas for recycled content in new batteries, which is further expected to drive the market growth.
The global electric vehicle battery recycling market size is estimated at US$ 2.27 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4% from 2023 to 2030.
Rising Environmental Concerns to Drive the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market
Concerns around battery waste and its impact on the environment are major drivers behind the electric vehicle battery recycling market. With limited landfill space and harmful chemicals in batteries like lithium, nickel and cobalt, proper recycling and disposal methods are needed to minimize environmental damage. As electric vehicle sales continue to grow exponentially, billions of retired batteries will need to be processed, recover valuable materials from them, and reduce battery waste ending up in landfills. Recycling helps eliminate potential groundwater contamination from battery components and reduces pressure on mining new raw materials. Stricter regulations around battery recycling and disposal in major markets like the European Union are also expected to push car makers and battery manufacturers to invest in developing sustainable closed loop recycling networks.
Top Key Players:
Accurec Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc. Battery Solutions, Li-Cycle Corp., G & P Batteries, Recupyl, Retriev Technologies, Sitrasa, Floridienne (SNAM S.A.S.), and Umicore
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market, By Application
Electric Cars
Electric Buses
Energy storage systems
Others
Regional Analysis:
⁃ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
⁃ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
⁃ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
⁃ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
⁃ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Rising Demand for Recovered Materials Offers Opportunity
With global EV sales projected to grow rapidly over the next decade, the potential demand for recovered materials from battery recycling presents a huge opportunity. Valuable materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite account for a major portion of battery costs and are facing supply constraints. Recycling helps ease supply pressure and reduces dependence on mining. It is estimated that by 2030, the need for lithium globally could be met by 15-20% from recycling. Advanced chemistries requiring more expensive materials like lithium and cobalt make recycling economically attractive. Investments in extracting these materials at commercial scales using hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processes can help the industry benefit from rising demand for recovered materials.
Trend towards Closed Loop Battery Lifecycle Management
As the batteries retired from electric vehicles accumulate substantially in the coming years, lifecycle management will become crucial. A circular, closed loop system of collection, recycling and reuse/recovery aligns with sustainability goals of OEMs and battery producers. Centralized procurement and pre-processing facilities can help achieve economies of scale. Collaboration across the battery value chain and standardization of processes are vital for profitable closed loop models. The trend is shifting towards strategic partnerships and joint ventures between automakers, battery makers, recyclers and raw material suppliers to develop integrated recycling networks. Coordinated efforts will optimize material recovery, reduce costs and support continued technology innovation to maximize battery reuse and foster a circular EV economy.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market research study?
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market:
Chapter 1 : Introduction, market driving forces, and product The study and research objectives are to investigate the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling market.
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Fundamentals.
Chapter 3: The Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and the Challenges and Opportunities of Process Spectroscopy
Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, SWOT Analysis, Market Entropy, and Patent/Trademark Analysis are all presented in this chapter
Chapter 5: 2017-2022 Forecast by Type, End User, and Region/Country
Chapter 6: Evaluating the key players in the Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling market, including the Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix, and Company Profile.
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, countries, and manufacturers/companies, as well as revenue share and sales by major countries in these regions (2023-2030).
Mr. Shah
