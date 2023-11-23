Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market find out Growth Potential through Demand Forecast 2030

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / --The Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market is estimated for 2023-2030 for the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.Market Overview:Coronary artery disease therapeutics are used for the treatment of cardiovascular condition caused by obstruction in arteries that supply blood to heart. These include drugs such as antiplatelets, beta blockers, statins, and others.Market Dynamics:The coronary artery disease therapeutics market is witnessing high growth owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world. As per World Health Organization report, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. The growing geriatric population is also susceptible to cardiovascular diseases thereby driving the demand for coronary artery disease therapeutics. Moreover, continuous developments in therapeutics with higher efficacy and safety with minimal side effects are further propelling the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with few drugs and availability of alternative treatment options are expected restrain the market to some extent during the forecast period. Key players operating in coronary artery disease therapeutics market include Astra Zeneca, Gilead, Novartis, Pfizer, Bayer, Merck & Co, Glaxo Smith Kline, and Mylan N.V. The rising prevalence of this disease owing to increasing elderly population base and growing rates of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure is driving significant demand for various drugs and devices used in its treatment. This growing disease burden represents a strong growth driver for the CAD therapeutics market.Advancements in drug therapies and interventional cardiology devicesContinued R&D in pharmaceutical and medical device industries has led to development of novel drugs and minimally invasive procedures for treatment of CAD. Drugs like aspirin, statins, beta blockers, ACE inhibitors have helped decrease mortality rates while interventional procedures like cardiac stents, coronary artery bypass grafting have improved quality of life for patients. Innovation is further optimizing treatment outcomes while reducing risks and costs. This progress in therapeutics is positively impacting market growth.Major Market Restrain for the Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics MarketHigh cost of treatment procedures and medicationsTreatment of coronary artery disease poses a significant economic burden with costs associated with cardiac drugs, surgeries, hospitalization and long term management. Drugs used in disease management like statins, PCSK9 inhibitors have patent protection and are highly priced posing affordability challenges. Cardiac procedures also require substantial upfront capital investment and personnel. This high cost of care acts as a key barrier in widespread adoption and presents a major restraint to market growth especially in price-sensitive developing regions.Major Market Opportunity for the Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics MarketEmerging economies with increasing healthcare expenditureMany developing countries are experiencing rapid economic growth which is translating to rising disposable incomes and healthcare spending. Countries like China, India, Brazil, Mexico have a huge patient population base and greater ability to pay for advanced treatment therapies. This represents a substantial market opportunity for device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to leverage the existing unmet need. As healthcare infrastructure further improves in such regions, it will boost accessibility and adoption of CAD therapeutics.Major Market Trend for the Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics MarketShift towards personalized medicine approachesWith advances in molecular biology and genetic research, a clear trend is emerging towards more personalized treatment protocols for coronary artery disease. Factors like patients’ genetic profile, biomarkers, imaging diagnostics are helping predict individual risk, prognosis and optimal therapies. This enables a shift from conventional 'one-size-fits-all' strategies to customized, precision approaches. Such personalized medicine trend will help derive better outcomes through right therapy for the right patient at right time. 