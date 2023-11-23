Quantum Computing Market Size to Hit USD 3947.77 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Exactitude Consultancy

Quantum Computing Market

Explore the journey towards quantum supremacy, unraveling key achievements and milestones in the evolving landscape of the Quantum Computing Market.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Quantum Computing Market size is projected to reach USD 3947.77 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period. Quantum computing is a subfield of computer science based on quantum theory. It is a cutting-edge technology that uses quantum mechanics to solve more difficult problems for classical computers and is rapidly developing. Quantum computers have made it possible to use concepts from quantum physics in computing. It differs from standard computing in terms of speed, data, and bits. Most of the time, the system is used to compare and select the best answer to a complex problem.

Quantum computing is a rapidly developing technology that connects the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for classical computers. The global quantum computing market is growing as a result of the application of quantum computing equipment and services in the banking and finance end-use industry. Digital disruptions are affecting many different industries throughout the world. They are utilizing cutting-edge technology to change their business models and improve the effectiveness of their operations, such as cloud computing, industrial IoT (IIoT), and smart logistics. Additionally, this has driven the creation of intelligent supply chains, enhanced production techniques, and a productive end-to-end ecosystem.

Quantum Computing Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising adoption of quantum computing technology in various industries and sectors

Quantum computing is gaining traction in the banking and finance services industry, which is focusing on increasing the speed of trade activities, transactions, and data processing manifolds. One of the significant potential applications of quantum computing is simulation. Quantum computing helps identify an improved and efficient way to manage financial risks. The processing time and the costs of high-quality solutions can increase exponentially if classical computers are used in financial institutions. In contrast, quantum computers can carry out speedy operations at optimized costs, resulting in cost savings and new opportunities for revenue generation.

The potential benefits of quantum computing for financial services include providing relevant and required cybersecurity solutions to safeguard consumers’ financial data using next-generation cryptography. Moreover, detecting fraudulent activities by recognizing consumers’ behavior patterns is fast using quantum computing technology that leads to proactive fraud risk management. Additionally, the optimization of portfolio management of assets with interdependencies and predictive analytics in customer behavior can be achieved by combining quantum computing with artificial intelligence (AI). A combination of quantum computing and blockchain technology is expected to lead to the development of the most hack-proof technology in this era of IoT. This combination is also expected to significantly increase the transaction speed and reduce processing costs in the banking and finance industry, thereby reducing infrastructural downtime.

In April 2022, HSBC (UK) and IBM (US) formed a three-year partnership to look into the potential of quantum computing in the banking industry. HSBC will examine how quantum computing might be used to discover and stop fraud, optimize pricing and portfolios, and progress its net zero goals. In March 2022, CaixaBank (Spain) and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Canada) announced the commercial results for two significant financial quantum hybrid computing applications for investment portfolio optimization and investment hedging calculation. VidaCaixa, the life insurance and pensions company of CaixaBank, created a quantum computing application for investment portfolio allocation, selection, and hedging by utilizing D-Leap Wave’s quantum cloud service and quantum hybrid solvers, which combine the strengths of classical and quantum computing. Quantum computing has helped CaixaBank, among other business benefits, cut the time to solution for investment portfolio hedging and portfolio optimization by up to 90%.

Quantum computing can significantly enhance the capabilities of space and defense systems. Quantum computing can be used in space to simulate and improve the movements of complicated systems like satellite constellations and interplanetary spacecraft. Quantum computing can be applied to the military industry for complex system simulation, secure communication, and cryptography. Numerous nations and organizations, including NASA and the Department of Defense, have invested in research and development in this field, demonstrating an interest in the potential applications of quantum computing in the military and space programs. For instance, NASA’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) is a collaboration between NASA, Google, and the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) to develop quantum algorithms and software for space missions and scientific research.

Quantum Computing Market Players:

The global quantum computing companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, IonQ Inc., Silicon Quantum Computing, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Rigetti & Co Inc., Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., Zapata Computing Inc. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, significant distribution, and branding decisions by established industry players to improve market share and regional presence. They are also engaged in ongoing R&D activities to develop new products and are focused on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to increase competition and pose a threat to new entrants into the market.

Key Market Segments:

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Offering, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

• Optimization

• Simulation And Data Problems

• Sampling

• Machine Learning

Global Quantum Computing Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

• Quantum Dots

• Trapped Ions

• Quantum Annealing

Global Quantum Computing Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029 (USD Million)

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• It & Telecom

• Energy & Utilities



Industry Development

Nov 9, 2022: IBM Reveals 400 Qubit-Plus Quantum Processor and Next-Generation IBM Quantum System Two. IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced new breakthrough advancements in quantum hardware and software and outlined its pioneering vision for quantum-centric supercomputing.

Nov 9, 2022: IBM and Bosch announced that they are partnering on a strategic quantum computing engagement. In this engagement, Bosch company will also join the IBM Quantum Network.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the quantum computing market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America has seen significant growth in the market due to a highly competitive landscape and the early adoption of advanced technologies. The cloud adoption readiness rate of countries across the regions and end-users' readiness to develop advanced services have positively impacted the market growth across North America. The North American region produced the highest revenue due to the heavy investments made by government and private firms for the development of the technology.

Europe is expected to have important growth as the region has increasing start-ups operating on the technology. Additionally, digital government regulatory environments and initiatives and increased usage of cloud-based technology in the region are projected to drive market growth and technological advancements.

Objectives of the Report

• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Quantum Computing Market by value and volume.

• To showcase the development of the Quantum Computing Market in different parts of the world.

• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Quantum Computing Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Quantum Computing Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Conclusion

In conclusion, quantum computing stands at the forefront of technological evolution. The Quantum Computing Market holds immense promise, and as challenges are overcome, it will play a pivotal role in reshaping the future of information processing.

