Surgical Staplers Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increase Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgeries
surgical staplers market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeryBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Surgical staplers are medical devices used to close skin wounds and join intestine, blood vessels or other tissues. They deploy tiny metal staples or clips to hold tissues together after a procedure instead of conventional suturing with thread.
Market Dynamics:
The surgical staplers market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising number of surgical procedures worldwide. Additionally, technological advancements in surgical staplers delivering precision, speed and consistency during procedures has increased preference among surgeons. For instance, new generation staplers can seal and cut tissues simultaneously reducing procedure time. Further, growing elderly population susceptible to various diseases will also drive market expansion during the forecast period.
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures is Driving the Surgical Staplers Market Growth
The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide has been one of the primary growth drivers for the surgical staplers market. Surgical staplers are extensively used during various surgical procedures such as thoracic, gastrointestinal, bariatric, and hernia procedures among others to join tissues and organs together as part of the closure process. For instance, according to the National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance (NNIS) System report, in the United States, approximately 51 million surgical procedures were performed in 2018. Similarly, Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) reported that over 31 million inpatient surgeries were performed in 2018 in the US. The increasing volume of surgeries globally for various therapeutic and diagnostic purposes has led to a surge in demand for surgical staplers from hospitals and surgical centers. This growth in surgical procedures is expected to propel the demand for surgical staplers during the forecast period.
Advancements in Materials and Technologies Used in Surgical Staplers is Boosting Market Growth
Advancements in materials such as stainless steel alloys and polymers along with technologies used in surgical staplers have been driving their adoption rate. For instance, advanced materials prevent tissue reactions and allow for wound healing. Similarly, advancements in technologies such as cartridge-based staplers with variable firing forces, reloads, and compatible staples have made them easier to use. Some key types of advanced surgical staplers available are laparoscopic surgical staplers, open surgical staplers, linear cutting surgical staplers, skin surgical staplers, gastro intestinal (GI) surgical staplers, and others. For example, linear cutting surgical staplers cut and staple tissues and organs in one go thereby reducing procedural time. Adoption of such advanced surgical staplers is being driven by its benefits such as reduced chances of bleeding, uniform tissue approximation, and reduced procedural time. This is expected to fuel the demand for advanced surgical staplers over the forecast period.
High Cost of Surgical Staplers is Restricting Market Growth
The high cost associated with surgical staplers remains one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. Surgical staplers have disposable components that need to be replaced after each surgery, thereby increasing the overall cost of treatment. Stapler reloads range from $30 to $200 depending on the type and application. Similarly, the basic pricing of a stapler device ranges from $200 to $600. The frequent need to replace stapler cartridges during mass tissue approximation surgeries further escalates the cost. Cost sensitivity remains a major concern especially in developing regions having budget constraints. Additionally, limited reimbursement policies for staplers in certain regions also hinder market growth. Healthcare providers in such regions prefer conventional sutures or lower-cost stapler reloads to reduce treatment expenses. This high cost impacts the affordability of surgical staplers especially in price-sensitive markets, thereby restricting growth.
Expanding Role of Surgical Staplers in Less Invasive Procedures Presents Lucrative Opportunity
The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) globally has opened lucrative opportunities for surgical staplers. Advanced surgical techniques such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries are gaining popularity due to benefits such as reduced Hospital stays and recovery time, minimal scarring and blood loss. Surgical staplers play a critical role in these advanced techniques to accurately and rapidly join tissues intra-operatively. Staplers ensure strong and consistent tissue holding within minimal access ports during laparoscopic surgeries. Similarly, they provide precise site-specific closure of multiple tissue planes during robotic surgeries. Leading manufacturers are focused on developing staplers such as laparoscopic reloads compatible with robotic platforms. Ongoing advances to increase precision and port compatibility of MIS staplers are expected to support market growth during the forecast period. Expanding applications of MIS techniques are creating significant demand for compatible surgical staplers, thereby presenting lucrative opportunities.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –
◘ Grena Ltd.
◘ 3M Company
◘ Smith & Nephew
◘ Purple Surgical Inc.
◘ Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd.
◘ Medtronic PLC
◘ Intuitive Surgical Inc.
◘ B. Braun Melsungen AG
◘ CONMED Corporation
◘ Frankenman International Limited
◘ Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫.
Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Product:
Linear Stapler
Circular Stapler
Cutter Stapler
Skin Stapler
Stapler Reloads
By Application:
Abdominal Surgery
Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgeries
Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgery
Other Surgical Applications
By Mechanism:
Manual Surgical Stapler
Powered Surgical Stapler
By Usability:
Disposable Surgical Stapler
Reusable Surgical Stapler
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data - 2016-2021
The base year for estimation - is 2021
Estimated Year - 2023
Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030
This Surgical Staplers Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions:
◈What are the current global trends in the Surgical Staplers market, and will the market experience an increase or decrease in demand in the upcoming years?
◈ What is the expected demand for various product types within the Surgical Staplers market, and what are the emerging Market applications and trends?
◈ What are the projections for the global Surgical Staplers Market in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?
◈ How will strategic developments shape the Market trajectory in the medium to long term?
◈ What factors contribute to the final price of Surgical Staplers , and what are the raw materials used in its manufacturing?
◈ What is the market's growth potential, particularly with the increasing adoption of Surgical Staplers in mining?
◈ What is the current and 2022 value of the global market, and who are the leading companies in this market?
◈ What recent Market trends can be leveraged to create additional revenue streams?
◈ What entry strategies, economic impact mitigation measures, and marketing channels should be considered for the Surgical Staplers Market?
Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market Study
Chapter 1 Surgical Staplers Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Surgical Staplers
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Surgical Staplers industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Surgical Staplers Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Surgical Staplers Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Surgical Staplers Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
