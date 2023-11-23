Medical Device Vigilance Market Up-To-Date Development Data And Industry Trends Forecast From 2023 to 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
The global medical device vigilance market was valued at US$ 53.4 billion in 2022, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030). The medical device vigilance market involves monitoring performance and safety of medical devices. It helps identify potential problems and risks associated with medical devices and facilities corrective actions.
Market Dynamics:
The medical device vigilance market is driven by the increasing number of medical device recalls due to various defects and adverse events. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2021, there were 3,100 medical device recalls in the U.S. alone. This included recalls of devices such as ventilators, infusion pumps, surgical instruments, and defibrillators. Similarly, as per Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), there were 545 medical device recalls in Australia between 2018 and 2021.
Additionally, stringent regulations regarding medical device vigilance are also fueling market growth. Regulatory bodies are strengthening vigilance systems and mandating compulsory reporting of adverse incidents associated with medical devices. For instance, the European Union Medical Device Regulation has made it mandatory for manufacturers to implement post-market surveillance and vigilance activities. This is expected to propel the demand for medical device vigilance services during the forecast period.
Receive Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2830
** Note – This Report Sample Includes:
‣ Brief Overview to the research study.
‣ Table of Contents The scope of the study’s coverage
‣ Leading market participants
‣ Structure of the report’s research framework
‣ Coherent Market Insights’ research approach
Major companies in Medical Device Vigilance Market are:
✤ ZEINCRO
✤ AssurX Inc.
✤ Sparta Systems
✤ Oracle Corporation
✤ Xybion Corporation
✤ Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.
✤ MDI Consultants Inc.
✤ AB-Cube
✤ Laerdal Medical
✤ Omnify Software Inc.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Major Drivers of Increased Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices
With the development and introduction of more complex medical devices, regulatory agencies across the world have instituted more stringent regulations and requirements to ensure patient safety. Device manufacturers are now required to have robust vigilance systems in place to monitor device performance after approval and collect incident reports from various sources to detect potential issues in a timely manner. Non-compliance with these regulations can impact a company's reputation and result in monetary penalties.
Rise in Reporting of Adverse Events and Device Malfunctions
As the volume and complexity of medical devices used has increased exponentially, so have the number of reported adverse events and device malfunctions. Regulators continue to strengthen post-market surveillance programs and mandate that manufacturers collect and review all complaints, including social media, to proactively identify and address product issues before they result in patient harm. This allows for continuous improvements to be made to device designs.
Growing Emphasis on Patient Safety and Data-Driven Decision Making
Recent high-profile Class I recalls and enforcement actions have increased public scrutiny of the medical device approval process. Regulators are now focused on making the systems more robust and transparent using the vast amount of real-world performance data generated after approval. Device manufacturers must demonstrate compliance through periodic audits and be prepared to justify design changes or corrective actions based on rigorous data analysis from their post-market vigilance programs.
Restraint of Resource Constraints facing Healthcare Systems
While regulatory oversight of medical devices has increased substantially, the funding allocated to healthcare systems, especially in developing nations, has not kept pace. Resource constraints pose challenges for complete and timely reporting of adverse events by overburdened clinicians and monitoring of complaints lacking infrastructure. Device manufacturers must prioritize reporting from strategic geographies to effectively support global patient safety goals within financial realities of local healthcare markets.
Opportunity for Improving Compliant Handling Efficiencies
The growing volume of data generated from post-market surveillance presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Advanced analytics applied to standardized complaint data can help manufacturers more efficiently identify product issues, assess reporting trends, predict field actions and streamline regulatory submissions. Partnering with specialized service providers can alleviate resource constraints while ensuring full compliance and extracting maximum value from mandatory vigilance programs.
Medical Device Vigilance - Emerging Trend of Decentralized Clinical Trials
With remote and virtual technologies rapidly evolving, there is a growing trend of conducting decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for medical devices. This allows for inclusion of more diverse and geographically dispersed patient populations during development and post-approval studies. When combined with novel digital tools for remote monitoring, DCTs could transform post-market surveillance by providing real-time data on device performance in real-world settings. If regulatory frameworks can quickly adapt, this emerging model presents an opportunity to advance both medical innovation and global patient safety.
Purchase Our Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2830
Highlights of the global Medical Device Vigilance Market report:
→ This analysis provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), using 2021 as the base year. It also covers the global Medical Device Vigilance Market in-depth.
→ It offers enticing investment proposition matrices for this sector and explains the likely future growth of key revenue streams.
→ Additionally, this study offers crucial insights into market forces, limitations, opportunities, new product introductions or approvals, market trends, regional perspective, and competitive tactics used by top rivals.
→ Based on the following factors: company highlights, product portfolio, significant highlights, financial performance, and strategies, it covers key players in the global Medical Device Vigilance Market.
→ Marketers and company leaders will be able to make wise decisions about next product launches, type updates, market expansion, and marketing strategies thanks to the insights from this research.
→ A wide spectrum of industry stakeholders are covered by the global Medical Device Vigilance Market research, including investors, vendors, product producers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
→ The many strategy matrices used in researching the global Medical Device Vigilance Market will aid stakeholders in making decisions.
The research was developed through the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from multiple sources on the parent market. Additionally, analysis has been done of the economic circumstances and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Medical Device Vigilance Market, along with the present impact, so as to develop strategic and informed projections about the scenarios in the market. This is mostly due to the developing countries’ unmet potential in terms of product pricing and revenue collection.
Key Questions Answered In The Report:
• Which regional market will experience the greatest and most rapid growth?
• Who are the top five Medical Device Vigilance Market players?
• How will the Medical Device Vigilance Market evolve over the next six years?
• What application and product will dominate the Medical Device Vigilance Market?
• What are the market drivers and constraints for Medical Device Vigilance Market?
• What will be the Medical Device Vigilance Market’s CAGR and size during the forecast period?
Get Customize Report! @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2830
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
The global medical device vigilance market was valued at US$ 53.4 billion in 2022, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030). The medical device vigilance market involves monitoring performance and safety of medical devices. It helps identify potential problems and risks associated with medical devices and facilities corrective actions.
Market Dynamics:
The medical device vigilance market is driven by the increasing number of medical device recalls due to various defects and adverse events. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2021, there were 3,100 medical device recalls in the U.S. alone. This included recalls of devices such as ventilators, infusion pumps, surgical instruments, and defibrillators. Similarly, as per Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), there were 545 medical device recalls in Australia between 2018 and 2021.
Additionally, stringent regulations regarding medical device vigilance are also fueling market growth. Regulatory bodies are strengthening vigilance systems and mandating compulsory reporting of adverse incidents associated with medical devices. For instance, the European Union Medical Device Regulation has made it mandatory for manufacturers to implement post-market surveillance and vigilance activities. This is expected to propel the demand for medical device vigilance services during the forecast period.
Receive Sample of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2830
** Note – This Report Sample Includes:
‣ Brief Overview to the research study.
‣ Table of Contents The scope of the study’s coverage
‣ Leading market participants
‣ Structure of the report’s research framework
‣ Coherent Market Insights’ research approach
Major companies in Medical Device Vigilance Market are:
✤ ZEINCRO
✤ AssurX Inc.
✤ Sparta Systems
✤ Oracle Corporation
✤ Xybion Corporation
✤ Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.
✤ MDI Consultants Inc.
✤ AB-Cube
✤ Laerdal Medical
✤ Omnify Software Inc.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Major Drivers of Increased Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices
With the development and introduction of more complex medical devices, regulatory agencies across the world have instituted more stringent regulations and requirements to ensure patient safety. Device manufacturers are now required to have robust vigilance systems in place to monitor device performance after approval and collect incident reports from various sources to detect potential issues in a timely manner. Non-compliance with these regulations can impact a company's reputation and result in monetary penalties.
Rise in Reporting of Adverse Events and Device Malfunctions
As the volume and complexity of medical devices used has increased exponentially, so have the number of reported adverse events and device malfunctions. Regulators continue to strengthen post-market surveillance programs and mandate that manufacturers collect and review all complaints, including social media, to proactively identify and address product issues before they result in patient harm. This allows for continuous improvements to be made to device designs.
Growing Emphasis on Patient Safety and Data-Driven Decision Making
Recent high-profile Class I recalls and enforcement actions have increased public scrutiny of the medical device approval process. Regulators are now focused on making the systems more robust and transparent using the vast amount of real-world performance data generated after approval. Device manufacturers must demonstrate compliance through periodic audits and be prepared to justify design changes or corrective actions based on rigorous data analysis from their post-market vigilance programs.
Restraint of Resource Constraints facing Healthcare Systems
While regulatory oversight of medical devices has increased substantially, the funding allocated to healthcare systems, especially in developing nations, has not kept pace. Resource constraints pose challenges for complete and timely reporting of adverse events by overburdened clinicians and monitoring of complaints lacking infrastructure. Device manufacturers must prioritize reporting from strategic geographies to effectively support global patient safety goals within financial realities of local healthcare markets.
Opportunity for Improving Compliant Handling Efficiencies
The growing volume of data generated from post-market surveillance presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Advanced analytics applied to standardized complaint data can help manufacturers more efficiently identify product issues, assess reporting trends, predict field actions and streamline regulatory submissions. Partnering with specialized service providers can alleviate resource constraints while ensuring full compliance and extracting maximum value from mandatory vigilance programs.
Medical Device Vigilance - Emerging Trend of Decentralized Clinical Trials
With remote and virtual technologies rapidly evolving, there is a growing trend of conducting decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for medical devices. This allows for inclusion of more diverse and geographically dispersed patient populations during development and post-approval studies. When combined with novel digital tools for remote monitoring, DCTs could transform post-market surveillance by providing real-time data on device performance in real-world settings. If regulatory frameworks can quickly adapt, this emerging model presents an opportunity to advance both medical innovation and global patient safety.
Purchase Our Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2830
Highlights of the global Medical Device Vigilance Market report:
→ This analysis provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), using 2021 as the base year. It also covers the global Medical Device Vigilance Market in-depth.
→ It offers enticing investment proposition matrices for this sector and explains the likely future growth of key revenue streams.
→ Additionally, this study offers crucial insights into market forces, limitations, opportunities, new product introductions or approvals, market trends, regional perspective, and competitive tactics used by top rivals.
→ Based on the following factors: company highlights, product portfolio, significant highlights, financial performance, and strategies, it covers key players in the global Medical Device Vigilance Market.
→ Marketers and company leaders will be able to make wise decisions about next product launches, type updates, market expansion, and marketing strategies thanks to the insights from this research.
→ A wide spectrum of industry stakeholders are covered by the global Medical Device Vigilance Market research, including investors, vendors, product producers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
→ The many strategy matrices used in researching the global Medical Device Vigilance Market will aid stakeholders in making decisions.
The research was developed through the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from multiple sources on the parent market. Additionally, analysis has been done of the economic circumstances and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Medical Device Vigilance Market, along with the present impact, so as to develop strategic and informed projections about the scenarios in the market. This is mostly due to the developing countries’ unmet potential in terms of product pricing and revenue collection.
Key Questions Answered In The Report:
• Which regional market will experience the greatest and most rapid growth?
• Who are the top five Medical Device Vigilance Market players?
• How will the Medical Device Vigilance Market evolve over the next six years?
• What application and product will dominate the Medical Device Vigilance Market?
• What are the market drivers and constraints for Medical Device Vigilance Market?
• What will be the Medical Device Vigilance Market’s CAGR and size during the forecast period?
Get Customize Report! @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2830
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn