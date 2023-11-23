​​​​​​​HDBank wins Board of the Year award

VIETNAM, November 23 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - HDB) received the Board of the Year Award given by the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) at the Annual Forum on Corporate Governance in Hà Nội on November 22.

VIOD presents this award to recognise exceptional achievements and comprehensive efforts by the boards of listed companies in various areas of governance, and meeting certain criteria for effective governance.

The award recognises HDBank's pioneering efforts in adopting advanced corporate governance standards and promoting transparency in business operations in accordance with international best practices.

It reflects HDBank's results in integrating environment, society and governance (ESG) standards into its business activities to achieve sustainable development and contribute to the green transformation and sustainable growth of the economy.

In 2021, as part of its internationalisation of banking management activities, HDBank appointed Kim Byoungho as the chairman of the board of directors.

Kim, with extensive experience in management and leadership roles as the chairman and CEO of prominent financial institutions in South Korea and the region, has achieved significant success.

The HDBank board of directors currently consists of seven Vietnamese and foreign banking and financial experts with long experience, professional ethics and commitment to the bank's sustainable development strategy, who seek to provide all possible benefits to investors, partners, customers, employees, and the wider community.

VIOD is a professional organisation that aims to enhance awareness and promote the application of best corporate governance standards and practices in the Vietnamese corporate sector to foster investor confidence.

It was established with technical support from the International Finance Corporation and Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and has close cooperation with the State Securities Commission, Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange.

VIOD is also a regular member of HOSE's Best Listed Company Evaluation Board. — VNS