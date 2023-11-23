Vietjet inaugurates new routes to Perth and Adelaide

VIETNAM, November 23 -

PERTH — Vietjet has commenced new routes connecting Perth and Adelaide, the fourth and fifth largest cities in Australia with HCM City to expand its flight network.

Deputy Premier of Western Australia Rita Saffioti, Minister of Tourism of South Australia Zoe Bettison, and leaders of Perth Airport and Adelaide Airport congratulated Vietjet on its new routes on Wednesday.

With the new routes to Perth and Adelaide, Vietjet becomes the largest airline operating five routes connecting Việt Nam with the five largest cities in Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, with a total of 58 weekly flights starting from December 2023.

Perth, the capital of Western Australia, is the fourth largest city in Australia with a favourable year-round climate and a developed economy with diverse cultures.

Meanwhile, Adelaide is the capital of South Australia and the country’s fifth largest city, featuring a varied landscape from the coast to the hills, known for its numerous festivals and sporting events, food and wine, vibrant beaches, and large manufacturing districts.

Vietjet's new routes with five round-trip flights per week will provide unprecedented convenience for residents and tourists to travel easily between the most dynamic and populous city in Việt Nam and the biggest hubs in Australia, as well as connecting the latter with India, Southeast Asia, East Asia, and beyond, thanks to Vietjet's extensive flight network, the airline said in a statement.

Vietjet said it also offers a golden week promotion from November 22 to November 28, 2023, with fares starting from zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) on all domestic and international routes, for flights from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024.

Moreover, flying with Vietjet, passengers will receive complimentary Sky Care insurance and can participate in the SkyJoy loyalty programme to enjoy point accumulation and redeem rewards.

In addition, Vietjet offers the "Fly Now-Pay Later" programme for online ticket purchases, providing passengers with optimal and fast financial solutions.

The programme is expected to help passengers "overcome financial burdens," especially in challenging economic times, allowing them to return to their homeland for reunions, travel, visit relatives, and celebrate festivals, the Lunar New Year, and the arrival of spring. — VNS