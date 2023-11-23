Petrol prices revised down on Thursday afternoon

VIETNAM, November 23 - HÀ NỘI — Retail petrol prices were revised down from 3pm on November 23 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by VNĐ584 and VNĐ506 to VNĐ21,690 (US$0.89) and VNĐ23,024 ($0.94) per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, those of diesel, kerosene and mazut were reduced to VNĐ20,283 per litre, VNĐ20,944 per litre, and VNĐ15,638 per kilogram, respectively.

The ministries decided not to deduct prices of different types of gasoline and oil for the national gasoline price stabilisation fund and refrain from using the fund.

Since the beginning of the year, domestic fuel prices have seen 33 adjustments, with 18 up, 11 down, and four unchanged. — VNS