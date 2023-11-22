Meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - On November 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Republic of Belarus, Honorable Alexander Lukashenko, as part of his working visit to Minsk.

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed the current state and prospects for the development of interstate relations between Tajikistan and Belarus in the areas of interest.

Satisfaction was expressed regarding the positive flow of interstate relations between Tajikistan and Belarus, the stable development of strategic partnership between the two states in the political, commercial, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and other fields, and interstate trade and economic cooperation was assessed as one of the priority directions in bilateral relations.

In this context, the Head of Tajik state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his support for the activation of work in the direction of increasing the turnover of goods and products between Tajikistan and Belarus through the establishment of new cooperative relations, implementation of joint projects and programs beneficial to the parties.

The activity of the Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Belarus on trade and economic cooperation was positively assessed, and the improvement of the Business Council of Tajikistan and Belarus was emphasized.

President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the importance of establishing a joint working group on the development of cooperation in the financial sector, the first meeting of which was held in February of this year.

The parties stressed the importance of developing cultural and humanitarian relations, including cooperation in the field of science and education.

Readiness was voiced to take joint measures to enrich the relations of cooperation between the two states with a new practical content.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on international and regional problems.