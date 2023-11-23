Engineering Plastics Market to hit USD 155.63 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.4% | Exactitude Consultancy

Engineering Plastics Market

Engineering Plastics Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global Engineering Plastics Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Engineering Plastics Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Engineering Plastics Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Engineering Plastics Market in the coming years.

The global engineering plastics market is expected to grow at 5.4 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 155.63 billion by 2029 from USD 95.53 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay S.A, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Bayer AG. and other Prominent players.

Recent developments:

SABIC introduced four new classes of chemically resistant LNP CRX polycarbonate (PC) copolymer resins in August 2022 and expanded its offering in engineering plastics.

Solvay announced the opening of its new thermoplastic composites (TPC) manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina, in September 2021. The company will be able to industrialize its TPC capacity with the aid of the new manufacturing facility.

Royal DSM announced the construction of a high-performance materials compounding facility in Evansville, Indiana, in February 2020. DSM will upgrade the plant to produce the most recent iteration of cutting-edge materials, such as thermoplastics derived from biomaterials.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Engineering Plastics market. The major and emerging players of the Engineering Plastics Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Engineering Plastics market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Engineering Plastics market

Engineering Plastics Market By Type, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Thermoplastic Polyester

Polyacetal

Fluoropolymer

Others

Engineering Plastics Market By End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kilotons)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Appliances

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial & Machinery

Packaging

Others

If opting for the Global version of Engineering Plastics Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market in the engineering plastic market. Due to the increased use of engineering plastics in many industries, including automotive, packaging, building, and construction, in rapidly developing nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the market. In the area, China is both the major producer and user of engineering plastics. The aircraft sector in China is anticipated to become profitable again in 2022 after seeing a sharp drop in the preceding years. According to estimates from China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC), domestic air travel will eventually reach 85% of pre-pandemic levels. In China, approximately 8,700 new deliveries will be made by 2040, with a market service value of USD 1,800 billion, predicts the Boeing Commercial Forecast 2021–2040. A total of 4,399,112 vehicles were produced in India in 2021, a 30% increase from the 3,381,819 vehicles produced in 2020. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow due to the expanding automotive sector. Also, the government’s initiatives, such as the “Made in India” and “Atama Nir Bhar Bharat” programs, are probably going to help the automobile sector. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Engineering Plastics study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

