Pet Food Ingredient Market to Reach USD 88.61 billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

Global Pet Food Ingredient Market include Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Ingredion Incorporated

Pet food ingredient market expands with increasing focus on natural, premium ingredients, and the rising demand for specialized diets, reflecting pet health and well-being trends.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Pet Food Ingredient “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Pet Food Ingredient market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The pet food ingredient market is expected to grow at 6.4 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 88.61 billion by 2029 from USD 30.56 billion in 2021.

Top companies covered in this report: Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM Nutritional Products, Kemin Industries, Roquette Freres SA, Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle Purina PetCare

February 28, 2023: Mars Petcare, part of Mars, Incorporated, announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Champion Petfoods. Champion Petfoods is a pioneer in the fast-growing premium pet food space and its two premier brands, ORIJEN and ACANA, are trusted by pet parents around the world.

February 22, 2023: Results from a study performed by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute published showed a single oral dose (4 mgs per kg of body weight) of THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) can significantly relieve multiple measures of dogs’ stress caused by car travel or being left alone. The study was run by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars Petcare, and published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22820/pet-food-ingredients-market/#request-a-sample

Pet Food Ingredient Market Segmentation:

Pet Food Ingredient Market By Ingredient, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Meat And Meat Products

Cereals

Vegetables

Pet Food Ingredient Market By Source, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Plant Derivatives

Additives

Animal Derivatives

Pet Food Ingredient Market By Animal, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Fish

Cat

Dog

Birds

Pet Food Ingredient Market By Form, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Wet Pet Food

Dry Pet Food

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

One of the biggest and fastest-growing markets for pet food components is in the Asia-Pacific area. Due to factors such as the growing pet population, rising pet adoption rates, and shifting consumer tastes towards premium, natural pet foods, the area is anticipated to have considerable expansion over the forecast period. The main pet food ingredient markets in the Asia-Pacific region are in China, Japan, and India, with China experiencing the fastest market growth due to rising pet ownership rates and a growing preference for natural and luxury pet meals. The market for pet food ingredients is expanding in other nations in the area, including Australia, South Korea, and Thailand, as a result of consumer desire for natural, high-quality ingredients in pet diets. The demand for high-quality and natural pet meals in the Asia-Pacific region is also being driven by expanding urbanization, rising disposable income, and the growing trend towards pet humanization, which is anticipated to further enhance the growth of the pet food ingredient market in this region.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Pet Food Ingredient market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Pet Food Ingredient Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Pet Food Ingredient market performance.

Browse Full Report at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/22820/pet-food-ingredients-market/

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Pet Food Ingredient market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Pet Food Ingredient market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Pet Food Ingredient market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Pet Food Ingredient Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Pet Food Ingredient market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Pet Food Ingredient market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Pet Food Ingredient Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Pet Food Ingredient Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Discover more research Reports:

Amaranth Oil Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26809/amaranth-oil-market

Self-Cleaning Filters Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/28089/self-cleaning-filters-market/

Cosmetic Dyes Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/27532/cosmetic-dyes-market/

Global Depth Filtration Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/28851/global-depth-filtration-market/

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.