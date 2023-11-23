Omega-3 Market to Reach USD 4.19 billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 8.5% CAGR

Global Omega-3 Market include DSM, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Glanbia Plc, ADM, Farbest Brands, Adisseo, Polaris, Pharma Marine AS, Golden Omega

Omega-3 market surges as health-conscious consumers drive demand for functional foods, supplements, and sustainable sources, fostering cardiovascular and cognitive wellness.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Omega-3 “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Omega-3 market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The omega-3 market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.19 billion by 2029 from USD 1.99 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: DSM, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Glanbia Plc, ADM, Farbest Brands, Adisseo, Polaris, Pharma Marine AS, Golden Omega, Huatai Biopharm, Algisys LLC, Biosearch Life.

Industry News:

22-03-2021: – BASF is a German multinational chemical company that produces omega-3 fatty acids through its subsidiary, Pronova BioPharma. In March 2021, BASF announced that it had completed the acquisition of the Norwegian fish oil concentrate producer, Orivo, which is expected to strengthen BASF’s position in the omega-3 market.

02-02-2021: – DSM is a Dutch multinational company that produces omega-3 fatty acids through its subsidiary, DSM Nutritional Products. In February 2021, DSM announced that it had launched a new vegan algae-based omega-3 supplement, life’s OMEGA 60.

Omega-3 Market Segmentation:

Omega-3 Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Tons)

EPA

DHA

ALA

Omega-3 Market By Source, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Tons)

Marine Based

Plant Based

Omega-3 Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Tons)

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Omega-3s have a sizable industry in Europe, especially for nutritional supplements and functional foods. Omega-3s are increasingly in demand in Europe as people become more aware of their health advantages and develop a preference for natural and healthy components. Omega-3 supplements are among the most widely used dietary supplements in Europe, which has one of the largest dietary supplement markets in the world. The biggest markets in Europe for omega-3 supplements are the UK, Germany, and France. The most common type of omega-3 supplement in the area is fish oil, but demand for plant-based omega-3 supplements is rising, especially among vegans and vegetarians.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Omega-3 market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Omega-3 Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Omega-3 market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Omega-3 market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Omega-3 market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Omega-3 market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Omega-3 Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Omega-3 market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Omega-3 market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Omega-3 Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Omega-3 Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

