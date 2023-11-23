Aerospace Composites Market to hit USD 52.42 Billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +9.8% | Exactitude Consultancy

Aerospace Composites Market

Aerospace Composites Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

The Global Aerospace Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Aerospace Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Aerospace Composites Market.

The global aerospace composites market is expected to grow at 9.80 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 52.42 Billion by 2029 from USD 22.60 Billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Solvay S.A, Hexcel Corporation, Royal Tencate N.V., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group—The Carbon Company, Owens Corning, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Renegade Materials Corporation. and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments

January 2020 – Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a manufacturer of a variety of chemicals & materials headquartered in Japan, announced its plans to acquire c-m-p GmbH, a Germany based manufacturer of Carbon Fiber Prepreg. This is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the carbon fiber composites market

March 2021, Ericsson-controlled 5G releases Spot the robot for Airport Terminal review. The robot was associated with TDC NET’s Ericsson-controlled 5G. The 5G use-case trial was a partnership with the Danish Technological Institute.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Aerospace Composites market. The major and emerging players of the Aerospace Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Aerospace Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Aerospace Composites market

Aerospace Composites Market by Fiber, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kiloton)

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Aerospace Composites Market by Aircraft, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion), (Kiloton)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Fixed Wings

Helicopter

If opting for the Global version of Aerospace Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (The North America aerospace composite market is one of the largest in the world, driven by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, as well as a large number of suppliers and service providers. The aerospace composite market in North America is driven by several factors, including the region’s significant investment in research and development, the presence of leading aerospace companies, and a strong focus on innovation and technology. One of the key growth drivers in the North America aerospace composite market is the demand for lighter and more fuel-efficient aircraft.)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Aerospace Composites study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

