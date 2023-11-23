GFRP Composites Market to hit USD 43.53 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +9.54% | Exactitude Consultancy

GFRP Composites Market

GFRP Composites Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2029

Growing market demand for GFRP composites fueled by their lightweight, high strength, and corrosion resistance in diverse industrial applications

The Global GFRP Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the GFRP Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the GFRP Composites Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide GFRP Composites Market in the coming years.

The GFRP composites market is expected to grow at 9.54% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 43.53 billion by 2029 from USD 14.47 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Johns Manville, BGF Industries, Asahi Glass Company Limited, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLC, Chomarat Group, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Taishan Fiberglass Inc, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc, Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, Saertex Group, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and other Prominent players.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the GFRP Composites market. The major and emerging players of the GFRP Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the GFRP Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the GFRP Composites market

GFRP Composites Market By Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Thermoplastic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others

GFRP Composites Market By Manufacturing Process, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Injection Molding

Filaments

Compression Molding

RTM & VARTM

Layup

Others

GFRP Composites Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Transportation

Renewable Energy

Electric & Electronics

Military & Defense

Telecommunication

Building & Construction

Others



If opting for the Global version of GFRP Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (Asia Pacific dominates the global market for GFRP composites with North America in close competition. China is the largest producer and supplier among the developing economies and the largest consumer of products made of fiberglass. The largest producer and consumer of fiberglass is the United States. Europe’s top producer is Germany, which is followed by the UK, Spain, Italy, and France. The developing countries of Brazil and India have also been showcasing their potential for progress. The glass fiber and glass fiber fortified plastic composites market in the Middle East and Africa will be driven by development areas. European nations and the USA are driving innovative work activities for the production of high quality and execution things. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the GFRP Composites study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

