Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Northwest.

At approximately 11:39 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 900 block of G Place, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspects took the property then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/_LMDuzqlskQ

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 12185571