Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on November 22, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that on November 17, 2023 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		  
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		  
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray		  
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		  
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
 
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
 
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa
 
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
 
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Nov-2023
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Nov-2023


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.736900 0.000000 9.736900 1868332
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.923700 0.000000 10.923700  


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 1868332   9.736900  
Sub Total 8.A 1868332 9.736900%  


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.


Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
         


10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

 


The number and % of voting rights held

 


The date until which the voting rights will be held

 


11. Additional Information

 


12. Date of Completion

22 November 2023


13. Place Of Completion

Cape Town, South Africa

