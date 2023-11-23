Low GWP Refrigerants Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 50.04 billion, grow at 10.9% CAGR by 2029

Low GWP Refrigerants Market

Low GWP refrigerants market growth is being driven by the phaseout of high-GWP refrigerants, sustainability goals, and global climate initiatives.

Low GWP refrigerants market is surging due to environmental concerns. Regulations and sustainability drive adoption, propelling market growth globally. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Low GWP Refrigerants Market is expected to grow at 10.9 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 50.04 billion by 2029 from USD 20.67 billion in 2022.

Low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants have a much lower negative environmental impact than conventional high GWP refrigerants. The global warming potential (GWP) is a measurement of how much heat a greenhouse gas retains in the atmosphere that can be used to compare the effects of different greenhouse gases. Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are two traditional refrigerants with high GWP values and a high warming potential.

The market for low GWP refrigerants is being propelled by a mix of consumer demand, technological breakthroughs, environmental concerns, and corporate accountability. To lessen the environmental impact of high-GWP refrigerants, governments all over the world have put severe restrictions on their use. Customers are seeking more ecologically friendly items as they become more conscious of how their decisions affect the environment. As a result, low-GWP refrigerants are becoming more and more in demand for refrigeration systems.

Recent Development:

• March 7, 2023: Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON), a global leader in fire and life safety, launched the first fire alarm system with UL-approved self-testing smoke detectors that can be tested automatically, changing the way fire and life safety systems are installed, tested and maintained. The NOTIFIER INSPIRE™ fire alarm system with Self-Test detectors is designed to help create a safer building environment by increasing facility managers awareness of system needs while equipping service providers with digital self-testing tools that streamline maintenance and support regulatory compliance and system uptime.

• MARCH 14, 2023: Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced its expanded capabilities to help companies achieve automation interoperability in the distribution center (DC). The company will demonstrate many of its automation solutions and robotics at ProMat 2023 in Chicago, March 20-23 (booth #S618).

Europe had the largest market share (55% in 2022) for low GWP refrigerants.

This is a result of the region’s strict environmental laws and policies that have been put in place to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The F-Gas regulation, which intends to gradually reduce the use of high GWP refrigerants and consequently increase demand for low GWP refrigerants, has been spearheaded by the European Union. The market for low GWP refrigerants in Europe has expanded in part due to the existence of important low GWP refrigerant producers in the area and the widespread use of natural refrigerants like CO2 and ammonia in commercial and industrial settings. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the European Union has been at the forefront of putting strict environmental policies into effect.

The region’s adoption of low GWP refrigerants has been significantly influenced by the F-Gas regulation, which intends to gradually reduce the usage of high GWP refrigerants. Natural refrigerants like CO2 and ammonia have been widely adopted in Europe’s commercial and industrial sectors. Regulatory considerations as well as an increasing understanding of the advantages of using natural refrigerants for the environment have prompted this.

Low GWP Refrigerants Market Technological Trends

• Transition to Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs):

Hydrofluoroolefins, or HFOs, have gained popularity as low GWP alternatives to traditional hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). HFOs are designed to have significantly lower global warming potentials while maintaining efficient cooling properties.

• Blended Refrigerants:

Blended refrigerants, which combine different chemical compounds to achieve desired performance characteristics, are being developed. These blends aim to provide optimal balance between energy efficiency, safety, and environmental impact.

• Natural Refrigerants:

Natural refrigerants such as hydrocarbons (HCs), ammonia (NH3), and carbon dioxide (CO2) are gaining attention. These substances have low or zero GWPs and are considered environmentally friendly alternatives. CO2, in particular, is being used in transcritical systems.

• Advanced Refrigeration Technologies:

Innovations in refrigeration technologies, including variable-speed compressors and advanced heat exchangers, contribute to improved efficiency and performance of low GWP refrigeration systems.

• Smart and Connected Systems:

The integration of smart and connected technologies in refrigeration systems allows for better monitoring, control, and optimization. This can lead to improved energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Key Aspects Related to The Low GWP Refrigerants Market

• Regulatory Landscape:

Stringent environmental regulations and international agreements, such as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, have been driving the shift toward low-GWP refrigerants.

Many countries have implemented or are in the process of implementing regulations that restrict or phase out high-GWP refrigerants, further promoting the adoption of low-GWP alternatives.

• Phasing Out High-GWP Refrigerants:

The industry has been actively phasing out high-GWP refrigerants, particularly hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), due to their significant contribution to climate change.

The phase-down of HFCs is contributing to the increased adoption of low-GWP alternatives in various applications, including air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pump systems.

• Emergence of Next-Generation Refrigerants:

Next-generation refrigerants, such as hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) and natural refrigerants (ammonia, carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons), have gained prominence as low-GWP alternatives.

HFOs, in particular, have been developed to provide similar performance to HFCs but with significantly lower global warming potential.

• Technology Advancements:

Ongoing research and development efforts focus on improving the performance and efficiency of systems using low-GWP refrigerants.

Innovations in compressor technology, heat exchangers, and system designs contribute to the successful implementation of low-GWP refrigerants.

• Market Adoption and Awareness:

The market has seen increased adoption of low-GWP refrigerants across various sectors, driven by both regulatory requirements and a growing awareness of environmental issues.

End-users, including businesses and consumers, are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of refrigerants and are choosing systems that use low-GWP alternatives.

Low GWP Refrigerants Market Key Market Players

• Linde Group

• Honeywell

• Sinochem Group

• Airgas Inc.

• Engas Australasia

• A-Gas

• Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

• Harp International

• Tazzetti

• Shandong Yueon Chemical Industry

• HyChill Australia

• GTS

• Chemours

• Mexichem

• Daikin

• Arkema

Key Market Segments: Low GWP Refrigerants Market

Low GWP Refrigerants Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Inorganics

• Hydrocarbons

• Fluorocarbons

Low GWP Refrigerants Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Commercial Refrigeration

• Industrial Refrigeration

• Domestic Refrigeration

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Environmental Regulations: Increasing awareness of environmental issues and stringent regulations aimed at reducing the use of high GWP refrigerants drive the demand for low GWP alternatives.

• Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment: International agreements like the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment aim to phase out the use of high GWP refrigerants, creating opportunities for low GWP alternatives.

• Energy Efficiency Concerns: Low GWP refrigerants often contribute to improved energy efficiency in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, aligning with global efforts to reduce energy consumption.

• Consumer Awareness: Growing consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of refrigerants is driving demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives.

• Technological Advancements: Continuous research and development efforts in the refrigeration industry lead to the discovery and development of new, more environmentally friendly refrigerants.

Restraints:

• Cost Considerations: Low GWP refrigerants may sometimes be more expensive than traditional high GWP alternatives, posing a challenge for widespread adoption.

• Transition Period Challenges: The transition from high GWP to low GWP refrigerants may require significant investments in equipment and infrastructure, which can be a barrier for some businesses.

• Limited Availability of Alternatives: Some applications may lack suitable low GWP alternatives, leading to challenges in certain industries.

Opportunities:

• Market Expansion: The transition to low GWP refrigerants presents opportunities for companies to expand their market share by offering environmentally friendly solutions.

• Research and Development: Investment in research and development of innovative low GWP technologies can create opportunities for companies to stay competitive in the market.

• Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between industry players, governments, and research institutions can foster the development and adoption of low GWP refrigerants.

Challenges:

• Global Supply Chain Issues: The availability and supply of low GWP refrigerants may be impacted by global supply chain challenges, affecting market stability.

• Regulatory Uncertainties: Evolving regulations and standards regarding refrigerants may create uncertainties for businesses in terms of compliance and market strategy.

• Educating Stakeholders: There may be a need for extensive education and training programs to help stakeholders, including technicians and end-users, understand the characteristics and benefits of low GWP refrigerants.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the low GWP refrigerants market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the low GWP refrigerants market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the low GWP refrigerants market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the low GWP refrigerants market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global low GWP refrigerants market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the low GWP refrigerants market?

