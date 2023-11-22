RSIPF conducts enquiry into alleged suicide incident in Gizo

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Gizo Police Station are conducting a general enquiry into the death of an adult male person who allegedly committed suicide.

The suicide incident as happened at Solomon Power Station area in Gizo, Western Province on 21 November 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “An initial report received by police says day before the deceased committed suicide he went to his adopted mother’s house in Gizo Town.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “Upon return of the deceased he told his girlfriend that he is not happy due to family issues and planning on committing suicide.”

PPC Lenialu says, “It was alleged that around 5am in the morning the deceased and his girlfriend woke up and the deceased left their room, locked the door from outside and hung himself at the balcony of the house.”

Mr. Lenialu says, “His girlfriend couldn’t save him because she was locked inside their room. The neighbours arrived after several attempts of shouting for help, but it was too late to save the deceased.”

The deceased hung himself with a black cable tied around his neck and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor who was at the scene after the incident.

Condolence to the family and relatives of the deceased as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“I appeal to our good people of this country to do the right thing whenever we encounter problems or issues within our communities and families instead of taking our own life,” says PPC Lenialu.

He says, “The police and other responsible authorities are there to provide assistance and support in addressing problems or whatever issues that you may encounter.”

RSIPF Press