Police investigates a fatal accident at GRML

Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a 40-year-old male person at pit one, at the Gold Ridge Mining Limited (GRML) in Central Guadalcanal on 21 November 2023.

Police Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “At around 5am on 21 November 2023, two local security officers of the China Railway Company were on their way back after completing their shift. Along the way up the road at pit one they saw the deceased laying on the road.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The security officers checked on him and tried to assist him but were unsuccessful, the deceased have already passed on. The deceased was transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) morgue where autopsy will be done to indicate the cause of death.”

Mr. Mangau says, “It was alleged that the male person was hit by a vehicle. Currently there are no suspects. Police officers work tirelessly to identify the culprit and charge him accordingly. My sincere condolence to immediate families, relatives and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one.”

Police appeal to the people who live around the GRML area who may have any information regarding the incident to come forward with information, this will help with investigations.

RSIPF Press