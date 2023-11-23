When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 22, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 22, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness, Salmonella Company Name: CF Dallas, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Seasonal Blend, Melon Trio and more Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

CF Dallas, LLC is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe subject to a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh due to potential Salmonella contamination. All CF Dallas fresh-cut fruit products associated with the recalled whole cantaloupe have expired, however consumers who have purchased these items and may have frozen them for later use are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

As of November 22, there have been no illnesses reported related to CF Dallas fresh-cut products. The fresh-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupe were distributed to select retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a lot code and “best by” date on the label.

Voluntarily recalled items include the specific products, lot codes, and expiration dates below. No other products are affected.

Brand Name Item Name UPC Wt Lot Best By Date Freshness Guaranteed Seasonal Blend 6 81131 18048 1 10oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Seasonal Blend 6 81131 18049 8 16oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Seasonal Blend 1 94346 12155 7 42oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Melon Trio 1 94346 09717 3 16oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Melon Mix 1 94346 12151 9 32oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Fruit Blend 6 81131 03704 4 16oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Fruit Bowl 6 81131 18023 8 40oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Seasonal Fruit Tray 6 81131 18022 1 48oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/9/2023

11/12/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Fruit Mix 1 94346 12152 6 32oz NCN 0103 11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Cantaloupe Chunks 6 81131 18014 6 10oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 Freshness Guaranteed Cantaloupe Chunks 6 81131 18015 3 16oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/10/2023 RaceTrac Fruit Medley 0 74641 00248 8 6oz NCC 0103

NCN 0103 11/7/2023

11/8/2023

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, however, as of November 22, no illnesses have been confirmed to be associated with CF Dallas products.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact CF Dallas, LLC customer service at 281-651-5400 Ext 5400 Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM CT.