Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Four-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

(OWINGS MILLS, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon in Baltimore County.

At about 1:05 p.m. this afternoon, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to Interstate 795 North prior to Westminster Pike for a report of a four-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by Lashawn Clarence Wiley, 23, of Baltimore, Maryland, was traveling south on I-795 when it crashed into the rear of a 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck.

Both trucks rotated into the grass median where each struck the metal cable barrier and traveled into the northbound lanes of I-795. The Ford F350 truck crashed head on into 2017 Toyota Rav4. A fourth vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, crashed into debris from the other crash.  The driver of the Rav4, identified as Kaitlin Elizabeth Stranick, 30, Hanover, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department emergency medical services personnel. The driver of the Ford F350, a 23-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles were uninjured.   

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with road closures. All northbound lanes of I-795 were shut down for approximately four hours as a result of the crash.

Once its investigation is complete, the Maryland State Police Crash Team will submit its findings to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether charges should be filed in this case.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

