Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Potential Foodborne Illness, Salmonella
- Company Name:
- CF Dallas, LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Seasonal Blend, Melon Trio and more
- Product Description:
-
Company Announcement
CF Dallas, LLC is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe subject to a previously announced product recall initiated by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh due to potential Salmonella contamination. All CF Dallas fresh-cut fruit products associated with the recalled whole cantaloupe have expired, however consumers who have purchased these items and may have frozen them for later use are urged not to consume the products and to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
As of November 22, there have been no illnesses reported related to CF Dallas fresh-cut products. The fresh-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupe were distributed to select retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a lot code and “best by” date on the label.
Voluntarily recalled items include the specific products, lot codes, and expiration dates below. No other products are affected.
|Brand Name
|Item Name
|UPC
|Wt
|Lot
|Best By Date
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Seasonal Blend
|6 81131 18048 1
|10oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Seasonal Blend
|6 81131 18049 8
|16oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Seasonal Blend
|1 94346 12155 7
|42oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Melon Trio
|1 94346 09717 3
|16oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Melon Mix
|1 94346 12151 9
|32oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Fruit Blend
|6 81131 03704 4
|16oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Fruit Bowl
|6 81131 18023 8
|40oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Seasonal Fruit Tray
|6 81131 18022 1
|48oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/9/2023
11/12/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Fruit Mix
|1 94346 12152 6
|32oz
|NCN 0103
|11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|6 81131 18014 6
|10oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|Freshness Guaranteed
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|6 81131 18015 3
|16oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/10/2023
|RaceTrac
|Fruit Medley
|0 74641 00248 8
|6oz
|NCC 0103
NCN 0103
|11/7/2023
11/8/2023
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the whole cantaloupe recalled by Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh, however, as of November 22, no illnesses have been confirmed to be associated with CF Dallas products.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should contact CF Dallas, LLC customer service at 281-651-5400 Ext 5400 Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM CT.