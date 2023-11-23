Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Arbitrum Ecosystem Week' Campaign, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn a Share in a 100,000 USDC Prize Pool and More

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 22, 2023.



OKX Wallet Launches 'Arbitrum Ecosystem Week' Campaign, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn a Share in a 100,000 USDC Prize Pool and More

OKX today announced that it has collaborated with Arbitrum, a Layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain, to launch 'Arbitrum Ecosystem Week.' Beginning on November 22 and ending on December 20, the campaign will reward OKX Wallet users who interact with Arbitrum-based projects with the opportunity to receive:



A share in a 100,000 USDC prize pool

An exclusive Soulbound NFT

A special role in the Dopex protocol's Discord community

To participate in the 'Arbitrum Ecosystem Week' campaign, users will need to interact with the following protocols via OKX Wallet (further details can be found here ):

Dopex is a maximum liquidity and minimal exposure options protocol

Radiant is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol

MUX is a decentralized perpetual swap aggregator

Angle Protocol is an over-collateralized, decentralized and capital-efficient stablecoin protocol

Timeswap is a permissionless, oracle-less, non-liquidatable, fixed maturity lending and borrowing protocol

Vertex is a cross-margin DEX that offers spot, perpetual swaps and an integrated money market bundled into one vertically integrated application on Arbitrum

Camelot is an ecosystem-focused, community-driven DEX and Launchpad built on Arbitrum

The following Arbitrum-based projects have also expressed an interest in integrating with the OKX Wallet: Jones DAO, Lodestar Finance, Kyber Swap, Umami, Silo Finance, GMX and Dolomite.

As part of its partnership with Arbitrum, OKX will actively contribute to the development of the Arbitrum ecosystem. OKX is committed to providing continuous support for projects interested in joining 'Arbitrum Ecosystem Week' and for new projects exploring Arbitrum. In addition, OKX is dedicated to offering continued support for the vibrant Arbitrum developer community, and invites other pioneering projects within the Arbitrum ecosystem to collaborate and develop cutting-edge innovations.

