Dog Taken in Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects who stole a dog at gunpoint in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast.

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim was walking when the suspects approached him and demanded his dog. The suspects then brandished a handgun at the victim and robbed him of his dog and his shoes.

The dog is described as a brown and tan Doberman puppy.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photographs:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23190819

###