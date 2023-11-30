Avaltos Calculum Alliance

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaltos and Calculum Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Financial Supply Chain Management

Avaltos, a consulting firm specializing in exponential growth and profitability for businesses, and Calculum, a fintech in data analytics and AI for financial supply chain optimization, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership will combine the two companies' unique expertise and capabilities to help businesses of all sizes achieve their working capital and profitability goals.

“We are excited to partner with Calculum, a leader in data analytics and AI for financial supply chain optimization,” said Carlos Grimaldos, Founder & CEO of Avaltos. “Our partnership will enable us to provide our clients with a comprehensive set of solutions to help them achieve their working capital and profitability goals. Calculum’s platform will help us to identify and implement new opportunities for efficiency and cost savings, while our consulting expertise will help our clients to execute on these opportunities and achieve their desired results.”

“Avaltos’ advisory expertise and focus on execution is a perfect complement to our supplier and payment terms analytics platform. “We are thrilled to partner with Avaltos, a market leader in the procurement and sourcing consultancy space. The partnership creates a clear pathway for companies to unlock accelerated liquidity, improve profitability, and gain a competitive advantage. It complements our mission to ensure every business has the required working capital to thrive.” said Oliver Belin, CEO of Calculum.

The partnership will focus on a number of areas, including:

● Data analytics and AI for financial supply chain optimization: Calculum’s data analytics and AI platform help businesses optimize their financial supply chains, which can lead to significant cost savings and efficiency gains.

● Exponential growth and profitability consulting: Avaltos’ consulting expertise can help businesses identify and implement new opportunities for growth and profitability.

The partnership is expected to benefit businesses from midmarket to large enterprises. By combining Avaltos’ consulting expertise with Calculum’s data analytics and AI technology, businesses can achieve their growth and profitability goals faster and more efficiently than ever before.

About Avaltos

Avaltos is a consulting firm specializing in exponential growth and profitability for businesses. The company helps businesses of all sizes to achieve their growth and profitability goals through a combination of consulting expertise, data analytics, and AI. Avaltos has a proven track record of helping businesses to achieve significant growth and profitability results.

For more information, please visit https://avaltos.com/

About Calculum

Calculum is a science-driven, AI-powered supply chain analytics platform, unlocking working Capital, generating billions of free cash flow. Calculum.ai does it by providing insights to finance and procurement teams on their suppliers allowing them to transform the way payment terms are benchmarked, negotiated, and optimized. Headquartered in Miami, Calculum’s platform is a Spinoff from the leading Swiss University, used by some of the largest companies in the world to gain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit https://www.calculum.ai

Media Contact:

Chiny O’Hehir

VP Marketing, Calculum

chiny@calculum.ai