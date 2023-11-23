‘Tis the Season to Support Local: Celebrate the Holidays by Purchasing Locally Made Products

Posted on Nov 22, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: November 22, 2023

HONOLULU—As the holiday season approaches, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) urges Hawaii residents and visitors alike to celebrate the spirit of giving by supporting local businesses. Governor Josh Green, M.D. and DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka are championing the cause, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Hawaii’s communities and economy by choosing locally made products for holiday gift-giving.

Governor Green stated, “This holiday season, let’s come together to uplift our local businesses. By supporting local, we directly and positively impact our communities and further economic growth across the islands. All of our local businesses, from micro-enterprises to larger companies, especially those on Maui, can use our help.”

Director Tokioka echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the resilience of Hawaii’s small businesses, adding, “Our local entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the state’s economy. Our collective support becomes even more vital as they recover from recent challenges, particularly the Maui wildfires. By purchasing products made in Hawaii, we help our local businesses’ recovery efforts and ensure their sustainability for years to come.”

Hawaii boasts a diverse array of unique businesses offering everything from handmade crafts and artisanal goods to one-of-a-kind experiences. Supporting locally made products not only contributes to Hawaii’s economy but also promotes sustainability and a sense of community pride. Whether exploring charming boutiques in historic towns or discovering hidden gems in local markets, DBEDT encourages everyone to explore the abundance of offerings available throughout the islands.

DBEDT’s ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses extends beyond the holiday season through various programs and initiatives, including grants and financing opportunities, sponsoring product shows and festivals, and promoting the Made in Hawaii brand locally and abroad. The department is dedicated to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive.

In February, DBEDT will be presenting an e-commerce workshop to increase the reach and sales of Hawaii-made products nationally and internationally. More information will be announced soon.

