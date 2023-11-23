Major economic corruption cases in banking, real estate to be thoroughly dealt with: Party leader

VIETNAM, November 23 -

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Wednesday presided over the Party's Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption to discuss the handling of certain cases falling under the committee's supervision.

The committee also discussed the results of clarifying violations, and responsibilities of organisations and individuals in the making and issuance of policies and laws related to banking, finance, State assets, valuation, financial autonomy, securities, and corporate bonds.

Since the 23rd Steering Committee meeting (January 2023), the Steering Committee continues to monitor and direct the handling of 68 cases of corruption and 45 incidents; 12 new cases involving 45 defendants have been prosecuted, with 238 defendants additionally charged in 23 cases; while investigation conclusions and supplementary investigation conclusions have been reached in 20 cases involving 369 defendants.

Indictments have been issued in 15 cases involving 252 defendants, first-instance trials have been conducted in 13 cases involving 194 defendants, and appellate trials have been conducted in 13 cases involving 82 defendants.

The highlighted cases that are considered to be "particularly serious, complex corruption cases involving multiple sectors, branches, localities, including both State and non-State actors, causing public outrage" include cases at Vạn Thịnh Phát Group and Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB).

Trương Mỹ Lan, businesswoman at the helm of the HCM City-based group, has been accused of orchestrating SCB operations to embezzle US$12.36 billion from the private bank, while State inspectors were accused of receiving large bribes to overlook wrongdoings.

According to Deputy Head of the Central Internal Affairs Committee Đặng Văn Dũng, the case is a "typical" example of banking violations, "turning banks into a backyard for businesses."

Asset recovery in cases falling under the monitoring and direction of the Steering Committee continues to show positive developments. From the beginning of the year, prosecuting agencies have temporarily seized, secured assets, frozen accounts, and restricted transactions of assets worth over VNĐ232 trillion (nearly $9.6 billion), in addition to many other valuable assets.

Civil enforcement agencies have recovered over VNĐ9 trillion ($371.7 million), bringing the total amount recovered in cases falling under the monitoring and direction of the Steering Committee until now to VNĐ75.800 trillion ($3.13 billion), nearly 50 per cent of the total corrupt assets' worth.

In concluding remarks of the meeting, Party leader Trọng said anti-corruption efforts are improving with more experience and lessons, and it is necessary to build a theory of Việt Nam's anti-corruption and anti-misconduct campaign.

Regarding future tasks, he told Party committees, Party organisations, and functional agencies at all levels to continue to strengthen the prevention and control of corruption, focusing on thoroughly handling ongoing cases, serious and complex corruption cases that attract public attention, especially the cases of COVID-19 test kits involving Việt Á JSC, bonds fraud at FLC Group, Tân Hoàng Minh Group, as well as Vạn Thịnh Phát case.

The steering committee emphasised that from now until the end of 2023, it strives to complete verification and handling of ten corruption cases; issue indictments for five cases; conduct first-instance trials for seven cases, and appellate trials for three cases.

In particular, issuing indictments for two cases (the case at Vạn Thịnh Phát, SCB, and related units, organisations; the case at FLC Group, BOS Securities Company, and related companies); conducting first-instance trials for four key cases (the case at Military Medical Academy of the Ministry of National Defence (related to cooperation, research, and production of COVID-19 test kits with Việt Á JSC); the case at Việt Á JSC, Center for Disease Control (CDC) of Hải Dương Province; the case at Tân Hoàng Minh Co Ltd; and the case at Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op).

General Secretary Trọng urged looking into factors that slow down the reviews and handling of the cases, and have measures to remedy these issues.

The anti-corruption work needs to be thorough, effective, not perfunctory, and implementation time could be extended until satisfactory outcomes are achieved.

The committee suggested that the central-level prosecuting agencies enhance inspection, timely direct and guide local agencies to overcome difficulties in investigating, handling corruption cases, especially cases falling under the monitoring and direction of the committee.

General Secretary Trọng requested better coordination, making tactical cooperation more effective between functional agencies.

Agencies need to study, propose, supplement, adjust, and amend laws suitable to reality.

The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption needs to continue to provide specific guidance on the functions and tasks of the anti-corruption committees at local levels. — VNS