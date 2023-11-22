Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,299 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Carlos Del Toro Released the Following Thanksgiving Message to the Force

Happy Thanksgiving to the Navy-Marine Corps Team of Sailors, Marines, civilian employees, and families.

This holiday encourages us to take stock of and reflect on all that we have to be grateful for.  For me, doing so is simple:  I am forever grateful for the honor to serve as your Secretary of the Navy.  You stand the watch in support of one another and in defense of our Nation.  I could not be more proud of all that you accomplish.  Please accept my profound and humble thanks.

A very special thank you goes out to our teammates deployed and underway.  While you may not be able to gather at the table with your families this year, please know that the Nation's thoughts, prayers, and thanks are with you, wherever you find yourselves.

Please check in and say thanks to one another and your families during this Thanksgiving weekend.  Let them know you care and that you are grateful for them, as I am grateful for each of you.

Thank you for everything you do.  Happy Thanksgiving.

Released by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.

You just read:

Secretary Carlos Del Toro Released the Following Thanksgiving Message to the Force

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more