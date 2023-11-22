Secretary Carlos Del Toro Released the Following Thanksgiving Message to the Force

Happy Thanksgiving to the Navy-Marine Corps Team of Sailors, Marines, civilian employees, and families.

This holiday encourages us to take stock of and reflect on all that we have to be grateful for. For me, doing so is simple: I am forever grateful for the honor to serve as your Secretary of the Navy. You stand the watch in support of one another and in defense of our Nation. I could not be more proud of all that you accomplish. Please accept my profound and humble thanks.

A very special thank you goes out to our teammates deployed and underway. While you may not be able to gather at the table with your families this year, please know that the Nation's thoughts, prayers, and thanks are with you, wherever you find yourselves.

Please check in and say thanks to one another and your families during this Thanksgiving weekend. Let them know you care and that you are grateful for them, as I am grateful for each of you.

Thank you for everything you do. Happy Thanksgiving.

Released by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.