Epic Rap Battles of History Returns with Brand New Match-Up; Henry Ford vs Karl Marx

Classic YouTube series Epic Rap Battles of History (ERB) makes their highly anticipated return with a brand new match-up; Henry Ford vs Karl Marx.

LA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The classic YouTube series Epic Rap Battles of History (ERB) returns with a brand new match-up; Henry Ford vs Karl Marx.

CLASH OF THE TITANS: CAPITALISM VS. COMMUNISM
Henry Ford the visionary industrialist and founder of Ford Motor Company faces off against Karl Marx the revolutionary father of communism. Series creators Nice Peter (Ford) and EpicLLOYD (Marx), pit these two historical icons against each other in a hysterical rap battle that explores the clash of ideologies that shaped the 20th century.

HOW TO WATCH:
This latest battle, as well as all past episodes of the series, can be seen for free on ERB’s official YouTube channel; Youtube.com/ERB. Or with this direct video link: https://bit.ly/FordVSMarx

BIO
Since its inception in 2010, Epic Rap Battles of History has gained a massive online following of over 14 million subscribers and 4 billion views with their unique blend of history, humor, and rap battle prowess. The series has featured iconic matchups such as Albert Einstein vs. Stephen Hawking and Steve Jobs vs. Bill Gates, and collaborated with such notable celebrities as Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Weird Al Yankovic and Key & Peele.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
Engage with ERB and fellow fans across social media platforms using the official hashtag: #ERB. Share your favorite lines, predict the winner, and take part in future episodes by sharing your ideas for the perfect match-up.

Henry Ford vs Karl Marx. Who Won? Who’s Next? You Decide!

