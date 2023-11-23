PubMatic and PhonePe Partner to Deliver High Quality and Engaging Audience Assets to Advertisers in India

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced its partnership today with PhonePe, India’s leading mobile payments and financial services platform.

This strategic collaboration makes PhonePe’s premium mobile app inventory and audiences available to PubMatic’s programmatic buying partners. As the industry looks for sustainable and differentiated solutions, this partnership provides Indian media buyers with a unique opportunity to tap into PhonePe’s Indic-language-speaking audiences across a diverse range of metropolitan and non-metropolitan locations.

With 500+ million registered users and over 47% market share in India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) instant payments ecosystem, PhonePe plays a significant role in India’s shift toward a cashless economy. As part of its commitment to fuelling product innovation and empowering more consumers and businesses to go digital, PhonePe has partnered with PubMatic to unlock the full potential of its digital advertising inventory.

PhonePe will use PubMatic’s state-of-the-art programmatic technology to deliver a privacy compliant, fraud-free supply chain for advertisers and a better user experience for viewers.

The partnership offers advertisers access to PhonePe platform users at scale programmatically, and also ensures viewers using the PhonePe platform receive relevant and engaging advertising.

“We’re excited to support PhonePe in diversifying and enhancing its digital monetisation by making its inventory and audiences available to a wider range of advertisers via programmatic technology,” said Amit Yadav, Country Manager, South Asia, at PubMatic. “This partnership helps PhonePe to maintain a positive experience for the consumers and businesses who use its platform every day, while making these high-value audiences available to PubMatic’s advertiser partners.”

Sravanthi Pasumarthi, Director of Strategy & Operations, PhonePe Ads said, "We are excited to partner with PubMatic and get a foothold into the programmatic advertising space. At PhonePe, we bring to the table the widest reach in India, deep user cohorts, and a whole suite of brand solutions that enable advertisers to uniquely leverage our strengths for their brand solutions at scale. We believe that this partnership will elevate the overall advertising experience on our platform for both our partners and users.”

“The PubMatic-PhonePe collaboration underscores the growing significance of programmatic advertising within India's evolving digital ecosystem. This strategic partnership empowers advertisers to connect with highly engaged audiences, creating meaningful interactions that drive tangible business outcomes,” Pasumarthi added.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximising customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilisation of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About PhonePe Group

PhonePe is India’s leading digital payments company with 50 crore (500 Million) registered users and 3.7 crore (37 Million) merchants covering over 99% of the postal codes across India. On the back of its leadership in digital payments, PhonePe has expanded into financial services (Insurance, Mutual Funds, Stock Broking, and Lending) as well as adjacent tech-enabled businesses such as Pincode for hyperlocal shopping and Indus App Store which is India's first localized App Store. The PhonePe Group is a portfolio of businesses aligned with the company's vision to offer every Indian an equal opportunity to accelerate their progress by unlocking the flow of money and access to services.

