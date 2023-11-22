Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit

CANADA, November 22 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by India, following the in-person G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi last September. This virtual summit was an opportunity for G20 leaders to further the goals agreed to in September, as outlined in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted the importance of coordinated G20 leadership and action to uphold the rule of law and international law, strengthen democratic systems, and advance global priorities including financial institution reform, gender equality, and digital technology.

As part of building a strong, healthy future for people around the world, the Prime Minister further noted the importance of supporting and reforming multilateral development banks (MDBs) to improve the ability of low-and middle-income countries to access the financing they need to confront overlapping crises. He also stressed the importance of accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the role that advancing gender equality and protecting women’s rights play in creating economic growth. He also emphasized the importance of collective G20 action to address the crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of digital inclusion, to ensure everyone can access, use, and benefit from digital technologies, and that technological advances should empower citizens to succeed in the global economy. He raised the need to ensure digital spaces and artificial intelligence technologies are safe, trustworthy, and responsible.

Prime Minister Trudeau condemned Russia’s brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, called for Russia to be held to account, and stressed that the most vulnerable worldwide are affected most by the war’s global impacts. He reemphasized the importance of abiding by the rule of law and encouraged Member States to denounce the irresponsible actions of Russia.

The Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the terrorist organization Hamas and its brutal attacks against Israel. He recognized as progress the agreement on the release of hostages and the extended humanitarian pause in Gaza, noting it was what Canada and other nations had called for in recent weeks. He also reiterated his call for the immediate release of all hostages. The Prime Minister and other G20 leaders exchanged views on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Prime Minister Trudeau stressed the need to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure unimpeded access to life-saving humanitarian aid. The Prime Minister condemned the disturbing rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Arab discrimination.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed the importance of the G20 as a forum for international collaboration and a space to engage constructively when issues arise.