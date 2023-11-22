Submit Release
More than $45,000 awarded by IDNR for Pheasant Fund project grants

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 22 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces the latest recipients of grants for projects through the State Pheasant Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program.


The State Pheasant Fund provides grants to not-for-profit organizations for wild pheasant conservation projects. Funding for the grant program comes from the sale of habitat stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.


Projects approved for grants after review by the State Pheasant Fund Committee are:

  • Pheasants Forever - $33,000 for the Carroll County Chapter to purchase a no-till drill planter to replace a 30-year-old drill planter to assist landowners with habitat-friendly stewardship practices. Grantee match is $11,000.
  • Pheasants Forever - $12,389.24 for the Highland Chapter to purchase a flatbed trailer to haul equipment - such as herbicide sprayers, planting equipment, and prescribed burn tools - to assist landowners with planting and executing habitat-friendly stewardship practices. Grantee match is $8,259.50.
Interested organizations are invited to go online for information about applying for a future State Pheasant Fund grant. Forms and the Notice of Funding Opportunity for grantees to apply can be found online.


Search all current state grant funding opportunities online.

