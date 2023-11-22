When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 22, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 22, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Crown Jewel Produce Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Jewel Marketing and Agribusiness LLC. (dba Crown Jewels Produce) of Fresno, CA is recalling all sizes of 1960 boxes of Malichita / Z Farms Cantaloupes sold between October 31, 2023 and November 9, 2023, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed to Ohio, and California through retail and wholesale outlets.

Product was in boxes with a “wood-like” cardboard cartons with the Label “Malichita / Z Farms. The Price Lookup Sticker on the individual fruit is labeled “Malichita”.

This is an ongoing outbreak, and a number of illness have been reported throughout the United States, and Canada.

The company has ceased sales and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem." Information on what consumers should do with the product and where they can get additional information. Consumers who have purchased ‘Malichita / Z Farms” Brand Cantaloupes are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with further questions may contact the Crown Jewels Produce M-F at 1-520-281-2325 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. MST. Please Ask for Rod Sbragia.