State Of Texas Thanks Dedicated Operation Lone Star Service Members

TEXAS, November 22 - November 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 485,700 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 36,800 criminal arrests, with more than 33,400 felony charges reported. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 449 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.



Texas has also bused:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 24,200 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 19,700 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,200 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 6,800 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,100 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott, President Trump Serve Thanksgiving Meals To Service Members



Governor Abbott and the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump on Sunday thanked and served meals to over 240 Texas National Guard soldiers, DPS troopers, and other service members stationed on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Edinburg.



“Texas is forever grateful for our brave service members who work day and night to protect and defend our state and our nation,” said Governor Abbott. “This Thanksgiving as they are away from their families and loved ones, may we remember the sacrifices these brave men and women in uniform make every day to ensure the safety and security of all Texans and Americans.”



Prior to serving meals with President Trump, Governor Abbott received a briefing on OLS vehicles and border security assets Texas deployed to stem the flood of illegal immigration, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and dangerous weapons pouring into Texas from Mexico.



________________________________________



Governor Abbott: Texas Won’t Wait On President Biden To Secure Border



While President Biden refuses to protect Americans by securing the border, the State of Texas is stepping up to fill the dangerous gaps left by these open border policies. Texas is the only state in America to build its own border wall.



________________________________________



Texas’ Busing Mission Sends Over 67,000 Migrants To Sanctuary Cities



To provide meaningful relief to our overwhelmed border communities, the State of Texas has bused more than 67,000 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities.





________________________________________



Operation Lone Star Engineers Build, Repair Barriers To Deter Illegal Crossings



Engineers serving Operation Lone Star build and repair sections of Texas’ border barriers to deter illegal crossings into our country. Anti-climb fencing and triple-strand concertina wire supplement sections of the border wall in El Paso.

